Get a year of Peacock for just $19 with this hidden coupon code

We rank Peacock as one of the best streaming services and it’s enjoyed a strong start to the year with new shows such as Poker Face and Mrs. Davis making waves. And if you’re not a subscriber yet, we’ve just spotted an epic discount you should take advantage of while you have the chance.
For a limited time, a 12-month subscription to Peacock Premium is on sale for $19 (opens in new tab). This discount is for new accounts only and is a $30 saving compared to the standard $49 price for an annual plan. You’ll need to use coupon code N2TEWDZZ at checkout in order to get this reduced price. These codes are typically only active for a limited time so don’t hesitate if you’re wanting to add the service to your streaming portfolio.
Peacock Premium (12 months): was $49 now $19 @ Peacock (opens in new tab)
Peacock offers a huge library of streamable content drawn from various brands. There are must-see Original series such as Poker Face and Mrs. Davis. Plus beloved shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE and more. Right now, you can use discount code N2TEWDZZ to get a 12-month Premium plan for just $19, that's $30 off its regular price.
Peacock Premium gives you access to full seasons of tons of Peacock Original series such as the new-hit show Mrs. Davis, and you also get next-day airings of NBC shows. Plus, you’ll have a deep library of movies to watch that includes relatively recent releases such as the ludicrously-enjoyable Cocaine Bear and animated family-flick Minions: The Rise of Guru.
We also love that Peacock Premium offers access to a slew of live sports including MLB, Premier League soccer, WWE and Saturday Night Football. So whether you’re in the mood for a binge-worthy TV show, a blockbuster movie, or an unmissable sporting event from around the globe, Peacock will deliver the goods.
Although, we find it slightly irritating that a Premium plan does not remove advertisements. Unfortunately, you’ll need a more expensive Premium Plus membership to enjoy content entirely uninterrupted. Nevertheless, a full year of Peacock for just $19 is a streaming deal that is pretty hard to beat.
After grabbing your year of Peacock Premium for $19, you might also want to consider upgrading your television to enjoy all the streaming service has to offer on one of the best TVs. Fortunately, the stunning LG C2 OLED TV has just dropped to a new lowest-ever price and it’s been our top pick pretty much since it launched.