Get a year of Peacock for just $19 with this hidden coupon code

We rank Peacock as one of the best streaming services and it’s enjoyed a strong start to the year with new shows such as Poker Face and Mrs. Davis making waves. And if you’re not a subscriber yet, we’ve just spotted an epic discount you should take advantage of while you have the chance.

For a limited time, a 12-month subscription to Peacock Premium is on sale for $19 (opens in new tab). This discount is for new accounts only and is a $30 saving compared to the standard $49 price for an annual plan. You’ll need to use coupon code N2TEWDZZ at checkout in order to get this reduced price. These codes are typically only active for a limited time so don’t hesitate if you’re wanting to add the service to your streaming portfolio.

Peacock offers a huge library of streamable content drawn from various brands. There are must-see Original series such as Poker Face and Mrs. Davis. Plus beloved shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE and more. Right now, you can use discount code N2TEWDZZ to get a 12-month Premium plan for just $19, that's $30 off its regular price.

Peacock Premium gives you access to full seasons of tons of Peacock Original series such as the new-hit show Mrs. Davis, and you also get next-day airings of NBC shows. Plus, you’ll have a deep library of movies to watch that includes relatively recent releases such as the ludicrously-enjoyable Cocaine Bear and animated family-flick Minions: The Rise of Guru.

We also love that Peacock Premium offers access to a slew of live sports including MLB, Premier League soccer, WWE and Saturday Night Football. So whether you’re in the mood for a binge-worthy TV show, a blockbuster movie, or an unmissable sporting event from around the globe, Peacock will deliver the goods.

Although, we find it slightly irritating that a Premium plan does not remove advertisements. Unfortunately, you’ll need a more expensive Premium Plus membership to enjoy content entirely uninterrupted. Nevertheless, a full year of Peacock for just $19 is a streaming deal that is pretty hard to beat.