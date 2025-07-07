9 best Prime Day streaming deals to get now — ridiculously good discounts on Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount Plus and more
As a streaming writer, I spend a lot of time keeping up with what’s new, what’s worth watching and which platforms are actually delivering value. So when Prime Day hits and major streaming subscriptions drop their prices, I already know which ones are worth jumping on.
Right now, some of the best streaming deals I’ve seen are already live, but only for a limited time. Apple TV Plus is down to just $4/month for two months (normally $9), Paramount Plus is just $0.99/month, and MGM Plus (home to some seriously underrated gems) is also under $1/month for your first two months.
After that, each subscription returns to its regular monthly price, so this is a great chance to try out a few new services without the full commitment.
If you’ve been thinking about expanding your watchlist without overloading your bank account, this is the time to do it. I’ve pulled together the nine best Prime Day streaming deals below — the ones I’d personally recommend to friends, family, and fellow binge-watchers alike.
Amazon Prime membership: sign up for a 30-day free trial
If you’re a subscriber, now’s a pretty great time to explore new streaming options. Amazon has slashed the price of 29 channel add-ons (some are as cheap as 99 cents per month). Just a heads-up: the discounted rate only lasts for two months, after which the channels go back to their regular monthly prices. With Prime Day set for July 8–11, Amazon’s already rolling out early deals like this. And of course, one of the best parts of a Prime membership is access to Prime Video.
Amazon Prime membership for 18-24 year olds: get a 6-month free trial now
MGM Plus is an absolute steal right now at just 99 cents a month for two months, making it the perfect time to jump in. With “The Institute," based on the gripping Stephen King novel, premiering soon, there’s never been a better excuse to sign up and start streaming.
AMC Plus has another awesome deal you can't miss. “The Walking Dead: Dead City” season 2 has officially landed, bringing more chaos and suspense to the post-apocalyptic universe. And if that’s not enough, “28 Days Later” is also streaming, so whether you're into zombies, survival, or just great storytelling, this service is packed with reasons to hit play this summer.
If you’re craving cozy romances and feel-good stories, Hallmark Plus is a must-have especially with the current deal. It’s the perfect time to catch up on heartwarming favorites and new seasonal premieres. After all, it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas, right?
BritBox is absolutely worth checking out if you love gripping mysteries and charming period dramas. You don’t need to be British to enjoy the best of U.K television. From “Midsomer Murders” to “Downton Abbey”-style gems, BritBox brings the crown jewels of British TV right to your screen.
Cinemax is probably a service not many people have heard of, but it’s actually packed with intense movies and gripping original series that I’m sure action fans love. With the current deal, it’s easier than ever to check out shows like “Warrior” and “Banshee” or catch thrilling blockbuster movies. Cinemax might just be your next favorite streaming find.
STARZ is one of the more underrated services, and I’m hoping this deal will get it onto more people’s radars. It’s home to some of the most binge-worthy originals and blockbusters out there. There are plenty of hits like “Sweetpea,” “Outlander,” and a huge movie library that includes Mark Wahlberg’s latest action-thriller “Flight Risk.”
Paramount Plus is arguably the best deal of them all right now. With a huge catalog of hit shows, movies, and exclusive originals like “Star Trek: Picard” and “Yellowstone,” it offers incredible value. If you want the most bang for your buck and endless entertainment options, Paramount Plus is where you want to be especially with prices this low.
Apple TV Plus is seriously worth grabbing right now, especially with the current deal cutting the price in half. You’ll get access to award-winning originals like “Severance” and “Ted Lasso,” plus exciting new releases dropping all summer. Even if you’ve never tried Apple’s streaming service before, this is the perfect moment to dive in and see what the fuss is about.
