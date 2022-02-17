Hurry! Get the Galaxy Watch 4 for the lowest price ever

The long holiday weekend is almost here, meaning Presidents Day deals are continuing to impress us. We've been spotting great savings all over the place, but one smartwatch deal in particular has caught our eye. Amazon has slashed a good chunk off one of our favorite wearables.

For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/LTE) is on sale for just $219 at Amazon. This deal takes a generous 27% off the original price, saving you $80 in total and making it the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. Make sure to act fast though, as stock is limited and smartwatches have a tendency to sell out fast.

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/LTE): was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

This deal saves you a whole $80, bringing this smartwatch down to the lowest price we've seen. This particular 40mm/LTE model features GPS fall detection, ECG and sleep tracking and an ECG sensor, plus a very good battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches on the market right now. This sleek wearable device is designed for fitness enthusiasts, thanks to the built-in workout tracking that can automatically recognize up to six types of activities. And if you're a runner, you'll enjoy the running coaching technology that assesses your oxygen levels to track your heart and lung endurance while exercising.

Its lightweight and comfortable design is perfect for lengthy periods of use. Other handy features include a heart rate monitor and an ECG sensor. The Galaxy Watch 4 is also the first smartwatch in the industry to feature body composition analysis technology.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, we were impressed with the activity-tracking features, the affordable price tag and its gorgeous design. We were also fond of Wear OS, which offers more apps than you can choose from. Do note, the Galaxy Watch 4 is only compatible with Android devices, so if you're an iPhone user, you'll need to opt for the Apple Watch.



Our senior writer Kate Kozuch concluded that "The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s sharp design, smart software and standout health sensor make for a promising upgrade that somehow costs less than [its predecessor]."



Admittedly, the body composition analysis technology has room for improvement and the battery life can be inconsistent. However, overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 delivers a solid performance, while still being cheaper than its competitor flagships, specifically the Apple Watch. Throw in a 27% discount and this smartwatch deal is an absolute bargain. But if you're serious don't wait around too long, as stock is limited.

And if you're curious about other deals out there, make sure to check out our Presidents Day sales page for more offers.