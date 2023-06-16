Huge 3-day sale at Best Buy just went live — here are the deals I recommend

Mid-June can be a tricky time for deals. Sure, there are a lot of Father's Day sales you can shop right now, but in a matter of days we'll start seeing the first 4th of July sales. Those will be rapidly followed by Prime Day. That makes it tricky to pull the trigger on any big-ticket items as the possibility exists that anything you buy now could be cheaper in a matter of days.

To make matters more complicated, Best Buy just launched a massive 3-day weekend sale. I've been covering retail events for over a decade and Best Buy is one of my go-to stores for good deals. That's not to say they always have the lowest price — oftentimes Amazon undercuts them by a few bucks — but they're still pretty reliable.

So I'm combing through today's 3-day sale and picking out the items I recommend buying. These are the TVs, smartphones, and headphones that I don't foresee being significantly cheaper in the coming weeks. If something's a good deal, but could get cheaper next month — I'll also call that out. So whether you're shopping for dad, yourself, or just browsing the sales — here are the top deals in Best Buy's weekend sale.

Also, be sure to check our Best Buy coupon codes page for the chance to save even more. Plus, don't forget that we are tracking Best Buy deals all year long to help you save regardless of the season.

TVs

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $569 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Vizio 75" 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $749 @ Best Buy

The MQ6 is a solid TV at a bargain price. In our Vizio M-Series MQ6 review, we said it's great for budget shoppers, but it has some limitations if you're looking for advanced gaming features. For instance, there's no local dimming and you only get a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, three HDMI 2.1 ports, and a voice remote.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! Remember those Roku TVs I mentioned earlier? Well, this is the TV I'd recommend. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate four HDMI 2.1 ports. Multiple sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model just got an additional price cut. Huge footnote here: Walmart has this TV on sale for $779 (lowest price ever), whereas Amazon has it for $888. However, in both cases they're sold by a third party seller, which shouldn't be an issue, but it's worth mentioning.

Walmart: $779 (third party)

Amazon: $888 (third party)

Phones

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Free $50 gift card! Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). Plus, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy eGift card. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. In our Pixel 7 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone Google's best phone ever with amazing cameras, a powerful Tensor G2 chip, and brighter display than previous Pixels. Note: This is a terrific price, but it's been $100 cheaper before.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $974 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $225 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.

Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for them.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Samsung Buds 2 Pro earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we said they deliver great sound and superb ANC, which makes them an essential companion for Galaxy mobile owners. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours (with ANC) before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: were $279 now $199 @ Best Buy

If you own an Android phone, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best noise cancelling earbuds you can buy — yes, even better than the Google Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods Pro 2. That's because the 1000XM4 offer HD music upscaling using Sony's proprietary DSEE Extreme upscaler and offer some of the best active noise-cancellation in any true wireless earbuds. The 8-hour battery life is enough to get you through the day, plus the extra 16 hours of charge in the case means you can go a few days before recharging.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. In our Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones review we labeled the headphones a solid choice with decent active noise cancellation and clean, though at sometimes overly processed, sound profile. This is their cheapest price for 2023, although they hit $149 last Black Friday.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Apple

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever.

Amazon: $199 ($50 off)

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Note that it hit $199 earlier this month, so if you can afford to wait — we could see that price again next month.

Amazon: $219 ($30 off)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's been as cheap as $323 in the past, which makes this a pretty great price.

Amazon: $329 ($70 off)

Appliances

Bella Pro Series 4qt Air Fryer: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 4.2-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. It's perfect for a household of 4 to 6 people.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189 now $155 @ Best Buy

The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker offers a specific setting for iced coffee. It has the capacity to brew drinks from 4 ounces to a whopping 12 ounces. The K-Elite also benefits from Quiet Brew, which minimizes noise during brewing, and reminds you when it's time to descale as well. In our Keurig K-Eilte review, we said it's one of the best Keurig coffee makers, ready for iced coffee, stronger brews, and dispensing hot water.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $379 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+EVO has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. It also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can clean your home via voice commands.