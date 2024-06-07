Father's Day sales 2024 — 29 deals I recommend on tech, apparel and more

You don't need to overspend to spoil your Dad this Father's Day. A bunch of awesome Father's Day sales are happening across the web, and I've hunted down deals on some of our favorite products that make great gifts.

The excellent Sony WH-C720N headphones are $98 at Amazon ($50 off.) These wireless headphones provide Sony's signature high-quality sound and active noise canceling for less than $100. (You can also get the Sony WH-C720N headphones for £89 at Amazon across the pond.)

Nothing beats a practical gift, and the Iniu 10000mAh Power Bank for $17 at Amazon is a great buy for anyone who's always on the go. This is the best power bank we've tested as it charges fast and holds enough juice to top your phone up multiple times over. It's also on sale for £15 at Amazon UK.

I've rounded up the best Father's Day deals available in the U.S. and the U.K., so scroll to the relevant section to see my top picks. For more, check out the deals I'd get in Best Buy's weekend sale.

Father's Day deals — Best sales now

Grill and cookware sale: up to 30% off @ Wayfair

Listen up, barbecue lovers. Wayfair has one of the biggest Father's Day sales we've seen. The retailer is taking up to 30% off all outdoor grills and cookware. After discount, prices start as low as $26 for grilling accessories or $45 for portable charcoal grills.

Adidas: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Amazon has a sale on Adidas gear from $10. You can score sneakers, activewear, apparel and accessories in men's, women's and kids' sizes.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

As the weather warms up, chances are you'll be spending more time traveling or on the go. The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long.

20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $18 @ Wayfair

The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush, and more.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via a clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

Wine gifts: from $34 @ Wine.com

For the dad who enjoys a quality bottle, Wine.com has a variety of wine gifts on sale from $34. If you need help choosing, this Italian Wine Gift Set ($49) includes a Chianti, a Barbera d'Asti and a Pinot Grigio.

Food Gifts: from $39 @ Harry & David

With bundles that start as low as $39, Harry & David has the perfect gift this Father's Day, no matter what your budget may be. There's even a BOGO 50% off deal on select gifts, if you want to buy more than one bundle.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.

Price check: from $79 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $119 now $79 @ Best Buy

A classic, compact style, the Marshall's Willen Bluetooth speaker is $30 off in both its black and cream leather-like finishes (the brand only uses vegan-friendly materials). It boasts a wireless range of up to 30 feet, 15-plus hours of play on just one charge, and an IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating that makes it adventure-approved.

Price check: $89 @ Best Buy

Brisket Burgers: 50% off @ Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks' brisket burgers are 80/20 lean-to-fat ratio. The 6-ounce burgers are vacuum sealed and ready to grill from frozen. The perfect gift for the dad who has it all.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At this price, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Asics Men's Gel Kayano 30: was $160 now $119 @ Amazon

The Asics Gel Kayano 30 are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Deals Editor-in-Chief and runner Louis Ramirez swears by them because they're lightweight, yet provide excellent cushioning and support.

Price check: $119 @ Asics

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $249 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Nectar: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Our favorite mattress is on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the price. We found it very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam), and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Note: Nectar offers the same price, and we recommend buying directly from Nectar as you'll usually get better support from the manufacturer as well as the option to bundle a discounted bedding set.

Check other retailers: from $349 @ Nectar

Father's Day deals U.K. — Best sales now

Adidas sale: deals from £8 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers to socks, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discounts, deals start as low as £8. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from £4 @ Adidas

INIU Portable Charger: was £22 now £15 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging and a sizeable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. At this price, it's a steal and a must-have accessory.

Lego: deals from £20 @ Amazon

Amazon has Father's Day deals on Lego sets from £20. This sale includes sets based on vehicles, plants, animals and even a polaroid camera. There's also deals on licensed sets like Star Wars, Marvel, Mario and more.

Samsung: up to 20% off @ Samsung

Samsung is currently holding offers on a huge range of products. You can save on phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, appliances and more. There's also cashback and trade-in deals up for grabs.

Columbia Men's Silver Falls Hooded Jacket: was £125 now from £56 @ Amazon

The discount applied to this jacket on Amazon varies with size and color preference. That said, there are several solid choices for nearly half-off retail. With similar jackets costing more than double this price, the Silver Falls insulated puffer is already an absolute steal.

Sony WH-CH720N: was £149 now £89 @ Amazon

These low-cost headphones deliver excellent sound, active noise canceling, and great battery life (up to 35 hours with noise canceling on.) They're also lightweight, but have a strong and robust design. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel, making them a great buy for the summer.

Garmin Instinct Solar: was £319 now £279 @ Amazon

The Garmin Instinct Solar has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode. This version of the Garmin Instinct harnesses the power of the sun and can extend the battery life of your watch by up to 54 days.