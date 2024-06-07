Father's Day sales 2024 — 29 deals I recommend on tech, apparel and more
Score the perfect gifts for Father's Day on headphones, video games, laptops and more
You don't need to overspend to spoil your Dad this Father's Day. A bunch of awesome Father's Day sales are happening across the web, and I've hunted down deals on some of our favorite products that make great gifts.
The excellent Sony WH-C720N headphones are $98 at Amazon ($50 off.) These wireless headphones provide Sony's signature high-quality sound and active noise canceling for less than $100. (You can also get the Sony WH-C720N headphones for £89 at Amazon across the pond.)
Nothing beats a practical gift, and the Iniu 10000mAh Power Bank for $17 at Amazon is a great buy for anyone who's always on the go. This is the best power bank we've tested as it charges fast and holds enough juice to top your phone up multiple times over. It's also on sale for £15 at Amazon UK.
I've rounded up the best Father's Day deals available in the U.S. and the U.K., so scroll to the relevant section to see my top picks. For more, check out the deals I'd get in Best Buy's weekend sale.
Father's Day deals — Quick links
- shop all Father's Day deals at Amazon
- Grill and cookware sale: up to 30% off @ Wayfair
- Adidas: deals from $10 @ Amazon
- 20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $18 @ Wayfair
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
- Wine gifts: from $34 @ Wine.com
- JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Nectar Mattress: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
Father's Day deals — Best sales now
Grill and cookware sale: up to 30% off @ Wayfair
Listen up, barbecue lovers. Wayfair has one of the biggest Father's Day sales we've seen. The retailer is taking up to 30% off all outdoor grills and cookware. After discount, prices start as low as $26 for grilling accessories or $45 for portable charcoal grills.
Adidas: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Amazon has a sale on Adidas gear from $10. You can score sneakers, activewear, apparel and accessories in men's, women's and kids' sizes.
INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon
As the weather warms up, chances are you'll be spending more time traveling or on the go. The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long.
20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $18 @ Wayfair
The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush, and more.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via a clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.
Wine gifts: from $34 @ Wine.com
For the dad who enjoys a quality bottle, Wine.com has a variety of wine gifts on sale from $34. If you need help choosing, this Italian Wine Gift Set ($49) includes a Chianti, a Barbera d'Asti and a Pinot Grigio.
Food Gifts: from $39 @ Harry & David
With bundles that start as low as $39, Harry & David has the perfect gift this Father's Day, no matter what your budget may be. There's even a BOGO 50% off deal on select gifts, if you want to buy more than one bundle.
JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.
Price check: $49 @ Best Buy
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.
Price check: from $79 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart
Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $119 now $79 @ Best Buy
A classic, compact style, the Marshall's Willen Bluetooth speaker is $30 off in both its black and cream leather-like finishes (the brand only uses vegan-friendly materials). It boasts a wireless range of up to 30 feet, 15-plus hours of play on just one charge, and an IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating that makes it adventure-approved.
Price check: $89 @ Best Buy
Brisket Burgers: 50% off @ Omaha Steaks
Omaha Steaks' brisket burgers are 80/20 lean-to-fat ratio. The 6-ounce burgers are vacuum sealed and ready to grill from frozen. The perfect gift for the dad who has it all.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At this price, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $98 @ Amazon
These low-cost headphones deliver excellent sound, active noise canceling, and great battery life (up to 35 hours with noise canceling on.) They're also lightweight, but have a strong and robust design. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel, making them a great buy for the summer.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Asics Men's Gel Kayano 30: was $160 now $119 @ Amazon
The Asics Gel Kayano 30 are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Deals Editor-in-Chief and runner Louis Ramirez swears by them because they're lightweight, yet provide excellent cushioning and support.
Price check: $119 @ Asics
Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $199 @ Walmart
Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon
Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.
Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $249 @ Amazon
Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
Nectar: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! Our favorite mattress is on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the price. We found it very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam), and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Note: Nectar offers the same price, and we recommend buying directly from Nectar as you'll usually get better support from the manufacturer as well as the option to bundle a discounted bedding set.
Check other retailers: from $349 @ Nectar
Father's Day Deals U.K. — Quick links
- shop all Father's Day deals at Amazon
- Adidas sale: deals from £8 @ Amazon
- Switch games: deals from £19 @ Amazon
- Lego: deals from £20 @ Amazon
- Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £54 @ Amazon
- Samsung: up to 20% off @ Samsung
- Columbia Men's Silver Falls Hooded Jacket: was £125 now from £56 @ Amazon
- Garmin Instinct Solar: was £319 now £279 @ Amazon
- Emma NextGen Premium Mattress: was £659 now from £454 @ Emma Sleep
Father's Day deals U.K. — Best sales now
Adidas sale: deals from £8 @ Amazon
From hoodies to sneakers to socks, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discounts, deals start as low as £8. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.
Price check: deals from £4 @ Adidas
INIU Portable Charger: was £22 now £15 @ Amazon
The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging and a sizeable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. At this price, it's a steal and a must-have accessory.
Switch games: deals from £19 @ Amazon
Amazon has Switch games on sale starting from £19. The sale includes titles such as Overcooked, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Super Mario Bros Wonder and more. Note Currys and Argos have similar sales on with different titles.
Price check: from £19 @ Argos | from £19 @ Currys
Lego: deals from £20 @ Amazon
Amazon has Father's Day deals on Lego sets from £20. This sale includes sets based on vehicles, plants, animals and even a polaroid camera. There's also deals on licensed sets like Star Wars, Marvel, Mario and more.
Samsung: up to 20% off @ Samsung
Samsung is currently holding offers on a huge range of products. You can save on phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, appliances and more. There's also cashback and trade-in deals up for grabs.
Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £54 @ Amazon
These rank top in our best wireless earbuds under $100. There's no ANC, but our Sony WF-C500 review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.
Price check: £55 @ Currys
Columbia Men's Silver Falls Hooded Jacket: was £125 now from £56 @ Amazon
The discount applied to this jacket on Amazon varies with size and color preference. That said, there are several solid choices for nearly half-off retail. With similar jackets costing more than double this price, the Silver Falls insulated puffer is already an absolute steal.
Sony WH-CH720N: was £149 now £89 @ Amazon
These low-cost headphones deliver excellent sound, active noise canceling, and great battery life (up to 35 hours with noise canceling on.) They're also lightweight, but have a strong and robust design. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel, making them a great buy for the summer.
Garmin Instinct Solar: was £319 now £279 @ Amazon
The Garmin Instinct Solar has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode. This version of the Garmin Instinct harnesses the power of the sun and can extend the battery life of your watch by up to 54 days.
Emma NextGen Premium Mattress: was £659 now from £454 @ Emma Sleep
The Emma NextGen Cooling mattress is a step up from the super-cheap Emma Original, and offers zoned support that we feel would suit sleepers with back pain. A combination of Halo Memory Foam and infinity pocket springs transform the Emma NextGen Premium Mattress into a clever bed that delivers extra support to the back, while boosting the softness and comfort around the hips and shoulders. It's therefore a great choice for side sleepers dealing with hip and back pain.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.