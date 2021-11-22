Epic Black Friday TV deal: Samsung QLED TVs are up to 35% off right now

Samsung TVs are big sellers any time of year, but Amazon is unleashing a wave of deals that stand out, even among the best Black Friday deals we've seen. With select Samsung QLED TVs on sale for as much as 35% off , you can save hundreds of dollars on some of the best TVs on the market.

From the entry-level Q60A to the category leading Neo QLED QN90A, these are some of the best 4K smart TVs you can get, and at some of the best prices you'll see all year. And these aren't just small sets, either; they're some of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen. From a 50-inch for the bedroom to a giant 75-incher for the home theater, these deals apply to some of Samsung's biggest and best.

Here are some of our favorites:

Samsung 55" QLED Q60A: was $849 now $697 @ Amazon Samsung 55" QLED Q60A: was $849 now $697 @ Amazon

Get the entry-level Samsung QLED Q60A for a song in Amazon's giant Samsung TV sale. It may not have the fancy backlight of more premium models, but you still get a full complement of smart functions, rich HDR support, adaptive sound that adjusts to your environment, and great sound, all in a slim, stylish package.

Samsung 65" QLED Q60A: was $1,099 now $847 @ Amazon Samsung 65" QLED Q60A: was $1,099 now $847 @ Amazon

Step up in size to the 65-inch Samsung QLED QN60A, and get all of the great performance and intelligent smart features you want, along with Object Tracking Sound Lite and interactive health features you won't find anywhere else.

Samsung 55" Neo QLED QN90A: was $1,799 now $1,297 @ Amazon Samsung 55" Neo QLED QN90A: was $1,799 now $1,297 @ Amazon

The 55-inch model of our hands-down favorite TV, the Samsung Neo QLED QN90A 4K smart TV is selling now for a whopping $500 off. With some of the smartest features we've seen, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants, a feature-filled dashboard for smart home control, not to mention a jaw-dropping Mini-LED-lit QLED display that blows away the competition, there's no beating this deal.

Samsung 75" QLED Q70A: was $2,299 now $1,497 @ Amazon Samsung 75" QLED Q70A: was $2,299 now $1,497 @ Amazon

Get a screen size worthy of your home theater with the 75-inch Samsung QLED QN70A, selling now for $800 off the regular price. With dual-LED backlight, 100% color volume and a 120Hz display, it's great for movies and gaming alike.

Amazon has a huge selection of Samsung QLED TVs on sale – including the top-of-the-line models with the mini-LED-lit displays that earned the Samsung Neo QLED QN90A our Best TV of 2021 award – with some models selling for as much as $1,000 off the regular retail price.

It's a sale you definitely need to check out if you're in the market for a new TV. And even if you aren't, these prices are enough to tempt anyone into scoring a new 4K smart TV. With Samsung's color-enhancing quantum dot technology and superb Tizen smart TV software, Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market. We routinely recommend them as some of the best TVs you can buy, but these prices are some of the best we've seen since the new sets launched back in spring.

With the prices coming in at 25-35% off of the list price, the savings are huge. If you want to bag a killer deal on a big screen 4K QLED TV, this is the sale to take advantage of.