Budget laptop deal knocks $170 off the excellent Asus VivoBook 15

This all-purpose laptop is at its lowest price ever

Asus VivoBook 15
Although most students are already back in school, there are still plenty of September laptop deals to be had. Currently, one of our favorite deals comes from Office Depot.  

For a limited time, Office Depot has the Asus VivoBook 15 on sale for $379.99. That's $170 off and the lowest price we've seen for this everyday laptop. 

Asus VivoBook 15: was $549 now $379 @ Office Depot
The VivoBook 15 is an excellent all-purpose laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's currently at its lowest price ever.View Deal

The VivoBook 15 is a stylish, mainstream laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. It sports a Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. While those specs won't break any records, they should provide enough muscle power for everyday tasks like streaming YouTube videos and working with spreadsheets or text documents. It also features a 15.6-inch display. 

Combined, that makes the VivoBook 15 a solid pick not just for students, but for the office as well. 

