This can't be real! We just gave this new TCL Mini-LED TV 4 stars in our review and it's $900 off right now

If you're in the market for a new display, I think I've found the perfect model slashed to all-new lows, one we just reviewed — and gave a four-stars.

Right now, you can get the 65-inch TCL QM8K Mini-LED TV for $1,597 at Amazon. That's $900 slashed on this 2025 set we gave a recommended score to, but you better act fast. Amazon only has 9 left, so you don't have long before they're all gone. (For more sales, check out our guide to this week's best TV deals).

Only 9 left! TCL 65" QM8K Mini-LED TV: was $2,499 now $1,597 at Amazon The TCL QM8K is the flagship Mini-LED TV in its 2025 lineup, offering incredible brightness and superb color performance. Like most of TCL's models, it's also built on Google TV, netting you access to all the best streaming apps, and comes equipped with a range of gaming features that make it stand out. VRR is the big ticket item, but the QM8K can also play games up to 288Hz when playing in 1080p.

Price check: Best Buy @ $1,599

We were stunned with the results for the TCL QM8K, especially against the competition. It's one of TCL's most advanced Mini-LED TVs to date, exemplified by its incredible color performance, motion processing, and higher brightness specs. In our review of the TCL QM8K, we gave it a recommended score at four stars, highlighting these advancements in tandem with its exceptional gaming prowess.

One thing that allows the QM8K to stand out is its leveraging of Google TV. That means it comes equipped with some of the best streaming services and, most importantly, tons of free content. Google's always adding new shows and channels to its lineup, and TCL itself just added a more free content with a partnership with AMC.

What excited me most about the QM8K was its gaming features. While it might skimp out on the coveted 165Hz refresh rate that other rivals are taking up in an effort to wrangle more gamers, including LG and Hisense, it does have a neat feature that allows it to hit 288Hz in 1080p. It does this via VRR, and it's a sick feature if you're a PC gamer, but don't expect to hit those highs on a Nintendo Switch 2.

Even with our enthusiasm, the TCL QM8K isn't without some mishaps. It's biggest blunder is its rather middling audio, which is to be expected with most TVs these days and why we always recommend pairing them up with one of the best soundbars. The neat thing is the QM8K does have Dolby Atmos support and offers an ATSC 3.0 tuner, netting you access to Nextgen TV.

But if the QM8K isn't quite what you're looking for in a new display and want something a little on the cheaper side, might I recommend this Panasonic Mini-LED TV from 2024. It's also a four-star-recommend from us and is loaded with tons of features at just $500!