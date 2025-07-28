I never have to deal with limescale in my shower, and it's thanks to this one daily task that takes seconds

I like my home to be clean and tidy, and I’m always looking out for hacks that do just that, because who really wants to be spending hours doing chores when you could be having fun.

One of my biggest life hacks is in the shower, and it blitzes limescale before it has a chance to settle and dry on my shower screen.

Even better, it only takes a few seconds.

So, instead of battling with off-the-shelf limescale removers or natural ingredients to remove limescale from your shower to achieve a streak-free shine, you could follow my shower cleaning tip that will save you the elbow grease.

Stop limescale before it settles

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Mucky shower screens can make a bathroom or shower room look messy if the glass is patchy and foggy with limescale and remaining soap scum. And even if the rest of the room is spotless, a dirty shower will bring the whole room down.

I, for one, find having a shower relaxing, but when faced with a clouded screen, I emerge clean but feeling more tense than when I started.

To turn this around, I follow a super-fast routine after every shower, and it has become such a natural part of my shower ritual that I do it on autopilot.

Keep your shower sparkling with this quick cleaning hack

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To start, I always angle the shower head so it’s aimed at me, rather than the screen, or above my head. It’s not a big thing, but it will save you from cleaning to extreme heights, especially if you’re vertically challenged.

But aside from this practical start to having a shower, my main hack is to clean up while I’m drying off.

So, while I grab a towel, I also reach for a shower squeegee. With the towel wrapped around me, I then use the shower squeegee to remove all the excess water from the shower panels, getting them squeaky dry.

What’s more, with the water removed, there’s no residue remaining to leave the limescale behind. While it only takes a few seconds for me to clean up, it saves me endless time from scrubbing away at the unsightly, left-on limescale.

And when I do spot a few remaining morsels of water, I use my bath towel to finish the job.

You could use a towel from the start, and ditch the shower squeegee. However, with this method, you’ll encounter the knock-on issue of the towel absorbing more water than necessary, which will take longer to dry, potentially leading to mold and mildew issues and a smelly bathroom.

