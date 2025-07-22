LG’s five-star OLED is close to perfection — and it’s on sale for $700 off today

There’s no such thing as a perfect TV, but LG’s newest OLED is pretty close.

Right now, the 65-inch LG C5 is just $1,996 at Amazon. It’s one of the best TV deals you’ll find today, and if you’re in the market for the sort of TV that will turn heads and dazzle a crowd, this is the one I’d recommend.

LG 65" C5 OLED TV: was $2,696 now $1,996 at Amazon From performance to value, the LG C5 OLED is as close to TV perfection as you're likely to see this year. Its incredible picture is just as impressive as its laundry list of features. The C5 arrives with a class-leading selection of A/V- and gaming-related enhancements, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

I’ve spent the last decade testing and reviewing nearly every C Series OLED the brand has released, and the C5 is the best yet. Here’s what you need to know.

As the mid-range option in LG’s 2025 OLED portfolio, the C5 represents the best option for the biggest slice of shoppers. This probably includes you!

The C5 isn’t as affordable as the entry-level B5 OLED, but it packs a prettier picture and its full list of features is longer.

The C5 isn’t quite as spectacular looking as the flagship LG G5 OLED, but you get a comparable set of features for a much, much lower price.

This value proposition is one of the reasons why, in our LG C5 review, we awarded this TV with a perfect five-star rating.

Performance-wise, here’s what you’re getting: perfect black levels, pixel-level dimming and phenomenal out-of-the-box color accuracy. The C5 delivers HDR highlight brightness well above 1,000 nits — that’s eye-popping contrast that will have movies and shows looking real enough to touch.

Its eye-popping contrast that will have movies and shows looking real enough to touch.

I wouldn’t be doing my job if I neglected to mention that the C5 is also overflowing with extra features and enhancements for gaming, streaming and more. As mentioned, you’re getting nearly every feature that comes with LG’s flagship OLED, and for most folks, that’s plenty.

The C5 supports 4K gaming up to 144Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs. LG’s Game Optimizer offers fast, user-friendly options for tweaking your gaming experience on the fly. It supports Dolby Vision and comes with LG’s webOS smart platform pre-installed.

The C5 is on a crash course with our year-end round-ups of the best TVs of the year. It’s even better with a sale tag attached to it.