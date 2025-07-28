Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 just just survived one of the most grueling stress tests

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is undoubtedly one of the best foldable phones we’ve seen, but that comes with the caveat of costing nearly $2,000. With that price, you would hope the phone could take some punishment, and a recent YouTube video has the answer.

If you have spent any time researching smartphones, then you will likely have heard of the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything and its host, Zack Nelson. In many of his videos, he puts the latest phones through several durability tests, and his most recent video has him putting the Galaxy Z Fold 7 through its paces to see how tough it is.

Firstly, Nelson checks the screen using a series of mineral picks rated on the Mohs scale of hardness to check when scratches appear. The outer display started to show scratches at level 6, while deeper grooves started to appear at level 7. As noted in the video, this is a typical score and is the same durability seen on non-foldables like the iPhone 16 Pro or Pixel 9.

Unfortunately, the inner screen still scratches at a level 2, meaning even fingernails can leave a mark. This has been a problem on every Fold model, and Samsung does offer one free inner screen protector replacement free of charge within the first 12 months, with the following applications costing $19. However, if anything other than the top layer of the screen is damaged, then you’re looking at $589 for a full screen replacement.

One thing Nelson mentions is that, through all his tests, no Galaxy Fold model has ever snapped in half. Considering this is a fear I’ve long held, I was curious to see if the thinnest Samsung foldable yet would break this record. Surprisingly, the Z Fold 7 did not snap, nor did it show any cracks when bent forcefully backwards while unfolded.

Running a knife along the sides and hinge of the phone left some noticeable scratches in the aluminum frame. The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back of the phone fared better however, and it appears that Samsung solved the issue we saw on the Galaxy S25, where some of the camera rings could be popped off with minimal force. Finally, the phone was also opened and closed while covered in dust to check the IP48 rating, with no noticeable damage to the hinge occurring.

These tests have shown just how durable the Galaxy Z Fold 7 really is, and follow Samsung's recently published claim that the phone can manage 500,000 folding cycles in its lifetime. However, the continued weakness of the inner display is concerning, especially given the price to replace the screen.

