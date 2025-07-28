Expert reveals the one bathroom item that will quickly drive ants away from your home

We might be enjoying the warmer weather, but these are the perfect conditions for unwelcomed bugs to start visiting our homes.

And if you’ve spotted the odd ant or two, chances are there’s an entire colony nearby.

Notorious for making their way into our homes through crevices or gaps in search of food and warmth, these tiny (but destructive) pests leave a trail of aromatic pheromones in their path to attract their friends inside.

What’s more, colonies can quickly multiply, and in extreme cases, cause structural damage. That’s why it’s so important to know how to get rid of ants quickly.

Luckily, an expert has revealed a simple, natural ant deterrent that will stop them in their tracks. What’s more, this is a common bathroom ingredient that can be found in most households — and won’t break the bank.

So whether you’ve spotted ants in the kitchen or backyard, you might want to try this clever ant repellent.

Banish ants with tea tree oil

Essential oil bottles (Image credit: Shutterstock)

We might love the fresh fragrance of tea tree oil, but ants hate its strong, overpowering scent.

Mainly known for its antibacterial and cleansing properties, tea tree oil, (or Melaleuca oil), also contains insecticidal properties — making it the perfect natural ant deterrent.

"Ant season tends to start late spring and reaches a peak through June to August,” says a spokesperson for GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk .

Like us, ants love the warmer weather and with the sunny weather set to continue, we can expect to see more ant activity in their gardens and home.

There are natural ways to deter the insects without harming them, which will discourage ants from entering your home and creating scent trails.

Tea tree oil is another scent which repels ants. Soak cotton wool balls on the oil and place them around entry points. Alternatively create a spray to stop them entering your home.”

Gya Labs Australian Tea Tree Essential Oil for Skin: $5 at Amazon This tea tree oil is 100% pure and paraben free, and provides a fresh scent. Versatile to use for hair, skin and in aromatherapy. And while the fragrance is pleasant to our senses, it is also known to be a natural pest repellent.

Homemade cleaning spray against a white wall (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Alternatively, you could create a DIY spray solution. Simply add 20-30 drops of tea tree oil to 200ml of water in a spray bottle.

Then, spray around windows, door frames, entryways, floorboards or any other areas where you’ve seen ants.

The fumes of the tea tree oil should be strong enough to banish ants for good.

It’s important to note that tea tree oil can also be very toxic to pets. So if you have cats or dogs, it’s best to avoid using them and try alternative methods.

Additionally, be aware of the things that are attracting ants to your home for preventative measures. Or you could try one of these ant-repellent plants for a bug-free summer!

