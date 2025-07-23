Samsung MicroLED TVs could finally be in stores by next year — here’s what we know

Samsung is gearing up to bring MicroLED TVs into the mainstream with much cheaper models and easier installation, according to a new report by SamMobile.

This report highlights information provided directly from Samsung, noting that it's about to tease some of these newer, smaller MicroLED models at IFA Berlin in September. These TVs could even officially go on sale as early as CES 2026 in January, but that's unconfirmed at this time.

Tom's Guide has reached out for clarification on when Samsung MicroLED TVs could be set to arrive, and we'll update this story if and when we hear back.

MicroLED TVs are about to go mainstream

(Image credit: Samsung)

MicroLED TVs aren't dead after all, it seems. Their resurgence comes at an interesting time, but it does seem plausible given the many signs.

Samsung's largely been the biggest player in the MicroLED TV realm. Last year Samsung expanded its MicroLED TV lineup to include (you guessed it) smaller sizes. However, right now, the smallest MicroLED TV you can buy from Samsung is the 89-inch (and $100,000) MS1, which requires professional mounting and installation.

That's because it's made up of many smaller MicroLED screens, much like Samsung's The Wall, which debuted back in 2021. Now, it seems, Samsung wants to make MicroLED TVs smaller and easier to install with mounts and VESA wall configurations.

At CES 2025, Samsung showed off a new 98-inch 8K RGB MicroLED TV. In their reporting of the new design, which was shown off behind closed doors at the "Samsung First Look" event, TechRadar was told that Samsung "hopes to launch a 4K version in the second half of 2025," citing that "it may come in smaller sizes."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This bodes well for the potential of smaller and cheaper MicroLED TVs on the near horizon. Samsung isn't alone in its efforts to popularize MicroLED technology, as Hisense also revealed its own 136-inch MicroLED TV in our exclusive first look earlier this year.

To be clear, MicroLED TVs will most likely still have an exorbitant price attached to them, so don't throw out your OLED TV just yet.