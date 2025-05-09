Huge Best Buy weekend sale live — 29 deals I’m shopping on Mother's Day gifts, TVs, iPads and more

Planning on indulging in a little retail therapy this weekend? You've come to the right place — especially if it's tech you're after. Best Buy is always our premier choice when it comes to shopping TVs, laptops, headphones, appliance and more.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: was $79 now $69 at Best Buy The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is great for documenting life and printing memories. It's also about as simple to use as it gets. There's no smartphone app — just point, shoot and print! Plus, the film is relatively affordable and gives a vivid and contrasty look. At $10 off, this is the cheapest we've seen this camera.

Ember Smart Mug 2: was $149 now $99 at Best Buy The Ember Smart Mug is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. The Ember Mug 2 is IPX7 rated and made of premium ceramic.

Beats Pill: was $149 now $129 at Best Buy Beats' iconic rounded oblong speaker has a new low price. This is one of the first discounts the speaker has seen this year, for a very solid Bluetooth speaker deal. The Beats Pill is a solid little Bluetooth speaker, and in our hands-on, we enjoyed the top-tier sound and excellent battery life.

Skylight Calendar: was $319 now $279 at Best Buy This all-in-one digital wall calendar keeps the whole family organized by assigning each member their own color and chores. Its 15-inch touchscreen can be mounted on the wall or displayed on its stand.

Lowest Price! Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Best Buy The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Apple 11" iPad Air M3 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $499 at Best Buy Apple's AirPods Max are a stunning looking and sounding pair of headphones. They're comfortable for long periods of time, and feature some very good ANC. We particularly like their Spatial Audio performance and intuitive controls scheme in our review — although we did have to take points away for the bad carrying case that comes in the box.

Roku Express: was $29 now $24 at Best Buy The Roku Express is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade. Just note this has sold for $17 in the past.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

Pioneer 55" 4K TV: was $299 now $229 at Best Buy Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.

New price low! Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Samsung The Frame 65" (LS03D): was $1,999 now $1,299 at Best Buy Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

Samsung 65" S90D OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,279 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D OLED TV is a true stunner and one with several features that make it ideal for sports fans, gamers, and entertainment enthusiasts alike. With Dolby Atmos support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and AI upscaling, the Samsung S90D brings out all the stops, and it's made all the better thanks to an unbeatable new price.

Samsung Odyssey 32" Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $298 at Best Buy The Samsung Odyssey 32" gaming monitor packs a pretty serious punch for the price. It has an attractive 2560 x 1440 resolution, so those games will look sharp and smooth. It also has a high 165Hz refresh rate that'll make your games look smooth during fast motion. The 32" size is ideal for gaming since it's not too big but still large enough to immerse you in the action.

Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 14 AI stands triumphant. In our Acer Swift AI review, we said the Editor's Choice machine packs a brilliant 17-hour battery life and sharp 120Hz display. This configuration packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. It's as sleek as it is powerful and you'll get all the perks of Windows Copilot+, too.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2): was $899 now $799 at Best Buy It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 remains one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at its lowest price ever.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF w/ RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Apple 15" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Best Buy Yes, there's a new M4 MacBook Air, but its M3-based predecessor is an epic value. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

$500 off! Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M3/512GB): was $1,899 now $1,499 at Best Buy The new M3 Pro MacBook Pro features a blisteringly fast M3 Pro chip, which has an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU to help it monster even the most demanding tasks. This model also features 18GB of RAM, as well as a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 at Best Buy JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past two years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's finest AirPods, packed with top-shelf features. The ANC is excellent, blocking out loads of noise, and the Spatial Audio support is among the very best around. They got 4.5 stars in our review thanks to the ANC and the comfortable fit. I personally love the control method — the touch panels are intuitive and very easy to use. This price isn't quite the lowest we've ever seen, but it's still a fantastic deal.

Marshall Motif II ANC: was $199 now $169 at Best Buy These noise-canceling earbuds offer full-bodied bass that blends nicely with crisp mids and highs. Their active noice cancellation is also effective and grants full control over how much noise you want to eliminate or let in. Combine that with punchy bass response and terrific frequency reproduction, and there's an enjoyable listening experience to be had. Just keep in mind that in our Marshall Motif II review we found them somewhat uncomfortable to wear at times.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy If you're not a fan of over-ear designs, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bring Bose's elite-level noise cancellation tech to in-ear 'buds instead. They can withstand sweaty workouts, have head-tracking tech supporting a new Immersive Audio feature, and last up to 6 hours on a single charge. Plus, a 20-minute top-up gives you an extra 2 hours of playback.