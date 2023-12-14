The Nespresso Lattissima One can make milky coffee drinks without the need for a separate milk frother, but this entry-level model can’t make large beverages.

Nespresso Lattissima One: Specs Cup capacity: espresso, lungo, milk drink

Size: 6.06 x 12.75 x 10.07 inches

Weight: 9.3lbs/ 4.2kg

Pod type: Original Line

Automatic capsule detection: No

Centrifusion brewing: No

Removable water reservoir: Yes

Milk frother: Yes

Strength settings: No

Iced coffee: No

When it comes to Nespresso, many of the more reasonably priced machines require you to purchase a separate milk frother to create delicious hot, frothy milk for coffees. But, the Nespresso Lattissima One can do it all, without the need for a separate milk frother.

Out of the several Lattissima models available, the Lattissima One is the entry-level option. This means it has fewer drinks choices in the menu and a smaller milk container than its more expensive siblings. But, does it still rank as one of the best Nespresso machines or should you invest in one of the more premium counterparts? Read our full Nespresso Lattissima One review to find out.

Nespresso Lattissima One review: Price and availability

The Nespresso Lattissima One is the entry-level model in the Lattissima range. As such, it’s also the cheapest at $385/ £279. However, when compared to all Nespresso machines, it’s price is more mid-range, thanks to the addition of the automatic milk frother — you won’t see this on the cheaper models.

More premium Lattissima models can heat larger volumes of milk and offer additional drink options. These go up to $650/ £479 for the top-of-the-range Lattissima Pro.

The Nespresso Lattissima One is available direct from Nespresso or via Amazon as well as many other kitchen appliance retailers, both online and in store. It uses the Nespresso Original capsules, and these start at $0.80 for an espresso, or 39p if you’re in the UK. Capsules are readily available online — you can order directly from Nespresso as well as through plenty of other retailers such as Amazon and Walmart in the US.

Nespresso Lattissima One review: Design

Design-wise, the Lattissima One has a sleek matte exterior and soft curved corners. It’s available in black or white and has a streamlined appearance that means it looks great on the counter. On the top there are three buttons; one for each drink option. These represent espresso, lungo, and milk drink, plus there are two additional indicator lights for clean and descale.

The sturdy chrome lever on top of the machine lifts to reveal the capsule slot. Any used capsules inside will drop into the used capsule container whenever the lever is lifted. Pushing it back down engages the fresh capsule ready to dispense coffee.

It dispenses espresso and lungo coffee, and the volume is adjustable so you can get the perfect amount to suit. A standard espresso is 40ml, but this can be adjusted to 20-70ml. While a standard lungo is 110ml and this can be adjusted to between 70 - 150ml.

Unlike some other Nespresso machines, the used capsule container has a solid front — so you can’t see any used capsules from the exterior of the machine, giving it a neat appearance. Likewise, the removable clear 34 fl oz/ 1 liter water container is molded to mirror the shape of the front of the machine, which adds to the streamlined appearance.

The height of the coffee spout allows cups of up to 5.5 inches/ 14.5cm. But, there’s a second, taller support for smaller cups if needed. With this one in position, there’s room for cups up to 3.4 inches/ 8.5cm. The great thing is that when using larger cups, the secondary cup support will simply slide beneath the milk container, so it’s tucked out of the way. Plus, if you’re not using the milk container, the slot on the machine has a little door that can be pulled across it to keep it looking neat.

The removable 5.8 fl oz/ 165ml milk container attaches via a slot to the right of the coffee spout, and the milk spout can then be angled towards your cup. However, the amount of milk dispensed into the cup isn’t programmable; it’ll simply dispense all the milk you’ve added to the milk container. Afterwards, it’ll automatically dispense your coffee shot. It’s worth noting that there’s no option to dispense hot milk without coffee.

Nespresso Lattissima One review: Performance

This machine delivers espresso and lungo comparable to most other Nespresso machines I’ve reviewed. The initial heat up stage takes 28 seconds, before it’s ready to go. An espresso pours in a little under 20 seconds, while a lungo can take up to 40 seconds. The espresso temperature averages 155°F while a lungo is a slightly warmer 160°F.

For milky coffee, I used 3.4 fl oz/ 100ml milk and this took just 35 seconds to be dispensed into my cup. The full milky coffee takes 55 seconds to pour, so from the point of switching on the machine, you can have a cappuccino within 1 ½ minutes. The milk is dispensed at 143°F, but by the time the coffee is in the cup, the temperature of the drink increases to an average 156°F, which is a comfortable drinking temperature.

In addition, the milk foam is pretty bubbly, which is fine for a cappuccino, but less suitable for other barista style drinks where a more silky microfoam is desirable. The coffee flavor depends on the capsule you choose, though I tend to find all Nespresso coffee lacks the rich fruitiness that a manual espresso machine can skillfully extract. Similarly, it doesn’t produce a very thick and robust crema, but there is a decent and consistent crema which will satisfy most people.

It’s loudest when it begins to pour drinks, with an espresso maxing out my noise meter at around 71dB. But, the noise level reduces quickly and thanks to the speedy brewing times, it’s short lived. The same can be said for the milk frother, which is much louder at the start of the process, hitting 84dB. But again, it doesn’t take long to dispense, so the noise isn’t irritating.

Energy consumption is pretty typical for a Nespresso machine. Dispensing an espresso uses 0.004 kWh, and if you add on the energy used in the initial 28 second heat up, the reading reaches 0.011 kWh. To save on energy it enters sleep mode after just 2 minutes.

Nespresso Lattissima One review: Ease of use and cleaning

It can take a couple of goes to figure out the right amount of milk to suit your cup size. But once you’ve got it down, you can fill it to the correct line each time. Unfortunately, the amount of foam produced can’t be adjusted, which is frustrating if you want hot milk with less foam.

If there’s no coffee capsule inserted, you can’t select the milk drink option, so you can’t dispense hot milk alone. And if you’re making a milky drink, you must remember to angle the milk pouring spout towards your cup, otherwise you’ll be cleaning hot milk from the shallow drip tray and potentially your counters too.

Surprisingly, given its stature, the Lattissima one has quite a small used capsule container that can only hold around eight used capsules, so it needs emptying frequently. A small indent at the side allows you to pull the container out from under the coffee spout.

After dispensing milk, the clean indicator flashes to remind you to remove the milk container and clean it. If you do this straight away, it just needs a quick but thorough rinse with hot soapy water. It is a bit fiddly to dismantle and clean, which adds extra time to your morning routine, but the same can be said for most automatic milk frothers.

Removing the water container from the back of the machine requires titling it backwards first, and with no handle to hang onto — it’s not the easiest of tasks. There’s a small lip molded into the plastic which you can just about grip with your fingers, but a handle would be a welcome upgrade. Slotting it back into the machine is much easier.

The water container has a clear max fill line, but there’s no minimum line. If you let the water run dry and try to dispense a coffee, the machine will stop as soon as it detects this and both the espresso and lungo buttons will flash to alert you that it needs refilling.

The main drip grid is removable for cleaning, but the drip tray beneath it isn’t. So this part has to be wiped in situ. Because of this, you’ll want to avoid it getting very full, otherwise you have to mop the water out with a sponge or dish towel, which isn’t ideal. Having said that, it’s unlikely to fill up with the smaller drip tray present.

Thankfully, all removable parts, with the exception of the water container, are dishwasher-safe, making it super easy to give them a thorough clean.

An indicator light on top advises you when it’s time to descale the machine. Being automated, you simply need to add the descaling solution and then run it through the descaling process, followed by emptying and rinsing. The manual walks you through how to do it, but it’s not tricky.

Nespresso Lattissima One review: Verdict

For milky coffee at the touch of a button, the Nespresso Lattissima One offers an effortless solution. But, for those who like to go heavy on the milk or prefer a larger beverage, the small milk container may leave you wanting for more. In this case, you’ll have to look at some of the more expensive Lattissima models, and the same can be said if you want to adjust the amount of froth too.

Nespresso coffee capsules don’t deliver the level of flavor or rich crema that you’ll get from a manual espresso machine. But, it’s a decent quality of coffee for a capsule machine. Ultimately, if it’s consistent, mess-free convenience you’re looking for, this model will tick all your boxes. Plus, you avoid the need for a separate milk frother, which keeps counters tidy and uncluttered. An ideal purchase for small-scale milky coffee fans.