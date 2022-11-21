Apple Watch Ultra just hit its lowest price in this Black Friday deal

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop before you buy one of the best Apple Watches out there, we’ve got good news — the Apple Watch Ultra just went on sale.

Right now, the Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $739 at Amazon. And as the Apple Watch Ultra is one of the most exciting smartwatches on the market, with a 49mm body, a 60-hour battery life, and that all-important Action Button, this is a deal worth looking at.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a saving of $60 right now on Amazon and Best Buy. It's the cheapest we've seen Apple's biggest and toughest watch. The saving is across the Ultra with all of the different bands in stock, so if you had your eye on the trail loop or the alpine loop, you're in luck.

Any saving is a good saving when it comes to an Apple Watch, and this is the cheapest you’ll find the Apple Watch Ultra right now.

As we noted in our Apple Watch Ultra review, it is the best Apple Watch to buy if you're a serious athlete, and is arguably the most exciting Apple Watch on the market in 2022. In addition to new watchOS running features, the Ultra has an extra third button — the Action Button — which makes pausing the watch, or lapping the watch on the move, that little bit easier with sweaty fingers, or when wearing gloves.

As well as the Action Button, the Apple Watch Ultra has a brighter display of 2,000 nits (the brightest screen on any Apple Watch), and a battery life of 60 hours, which is a huge improvement on the 36 hours of the Apple Watch 8. It also the latest GPS protocol (L5), promising the most precise location data of any Apple Watch yet, and a siren safety feature, to help you alert others of your location if lost on the trail.

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with three different bands. The watch itself is the same, but you can choose between the Alpine loop, the Trail loop, and the Ocean loop. The sale is currently across all of the different bands including the Alpine loop — designed for “explorers," as well as the Trail loop and the Ocean loop. Read more about all of the Apple Watch Ultra straps here.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy an Apple Watch Ultra?

In a word, yes! This is the cheapest we've seen the Apple Watch Ultra so far, and we're not sure how much cheaper it will go over the Black Friday weekend.