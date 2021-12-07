Act fast! Apple AirPods just hit $99 with Christmas delivery

The holidays are just a few weeks out and if you're still shopping for gifts, Amazon has an epic deal on one of the most popular headphones around.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods on sale for $99. That's $59 off and one of the best AirPods deals of all time. Although they hit $89 last month, this is still an epic price you likely won't see again till next holiday season. Even better, purchase them now and they'll arrive before Christmas.

AirPods: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon AirPods: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

The AirPods are now $60 off in this great Amazon deal. They include a standard Apple charging case and Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

This deal is for the second-generation AirPods. That means the charging case supplied doesn’t come with wireless charging capabilities, but it can still be juiced up via a standard lightning cable. At such a low price it’s hard to complain about having to use a cord for charging.

The AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. We explain exactly why in our glowing AirPods review. We found that Apple's wildly popular earbuds offer a lightweight comfortable fit, remarkably good audio quality, and are super easy to connect to iOS devices thanks to Apple’s H1 chip.

The lack of water/sweat resistance and active noise-canceling is a tad disappointing — these useful features are reserved for the more premium AirPods Pro — but for the price you're still getting serious value for your money.

This is easily one of the best Apple deals we’ve seen so far, and we don’t expect many offers to surpass this saving.