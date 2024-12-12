How to use Sora AI in the EU and UK

Sora, the video generation model from OpenAI, is here. The tool was built by the team behind ChatGPT, and allows users to create realistic videos from text inputs.

Sora is included as part of OpenAI Plus and Pro accounts at no extra cost. However, it is not yet available in the UK, Switzerland or countries in the EU or European Economic Area.

So, if you live in a country where Sora isn't available yet, is it possible to get around this block? The short answer is yes – by using one of the best VPNs – and here I'll show you how to use Sora in the EU, UK, Switzerland, and anywhere else it's unavailable.

How to use a VPN to access Sora in the UK and EU

First off, make sure you're signed up and connected to your VPN service of choice. Connect to a server in a country where Sora is supported as you won't be able to access it otherwise. The US is a safe bet.

Once you're connected, head to sora.com and log in to your OpenAI account. You will then need to create a separate Sora account, although you won't have to pay extra to use it.

NordVPN | The best VPN overall | $2.99 per month

Save 74%: NordVPN tops our best VPN list, and for good reason. It's a fast, easy to use, and fairly cheap VPN. It offers servers all over the world, can protect up to 10 devices, and is great for streaming. Plans start at $2.99 per month ($80.73 up front), with even more features included in more expensive plans. You can try all this, risk free, with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

At the time of writing, Sora account creation is temporarily unavailable due to heavy traffic. Those who have never logged into Sora before will have to wait before they can use Sora. There's no guarantee on when it will become available to new users, although it's likely to be some time January 2025.

However, even if you've previously used Sora, you will still be blocked should you travel to a country where it is unavailable. Using a VPN is the easiest way to regain access to the AI tools you've paid for.

What is Sora?

Sora was first previewed back in February and this newly rolled-out model is a marked improvement. The updated version is known as Sora Turbo, and is significantly faster than the previous release.

Users can generate videos up to 1080p resolution, up to 20 seconds long, and in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios. You can bring your own assets to extend, remix, and blend, or generate entirely new content from text.

New interfaces have been developed to aid prompting, and the storyboard tool lets users precisely specify inputs for each frame.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can generate up to 50 five second videos at 480p resolution, or fewer videos at 720p, each month.

ChatGPT Pro subscribers can generate up to 500 20-second videos at 1080p resolution each month.

What to look for in an unblocking VPN

If you're going to be using a VPN to unblock Sora, then you'll want to make sure it boasts a good range of servers, has strong unblocking capabilities, and is fast enough to support Sora.

All the providers featured in our best VPN list offer a wide range of servers, covering almost every country you would need.

Our top recommendation, NordVPN, ticks all those boxes and is fairly simple to use. However, there are a number of other providers that will work just as well.

Private Internet Access (PIA) has a network of over 20,000 servers worldwide, and is the only top-rated VPN provider to have servers in every US state – something that could come in handy for accessing US-based Sora. It's also very cheap at $2.19 per month.

When it comes to speed, Surfshark takes the crown. With WireGuard it hits speeds of over 950 Mbps, and when using the old-school OpenVPN it hit 640 Mbps – a remarkable achievement.

Proton VPN will also be fast enough to handle Sora, and it's a rock solid choice if you're concerned about privacy. It has a verified no-logs policy and can protect all your devices.

What else can a VPN allow you to access?

VPNs can allow you to access more than just Sora. The best streaming VPNs can unblock all your favourite streaming sites, including Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. This means if you're abroad, or certain shows aren't available in your country's streaming libraries, then you can quickly and easily change your location to unlock them.

VPNs are also a crucial tool for protecting people's online freedoms. Internet censorship is on the rise, and a VPN can help people bypass this, protecting their rights and freedom of speech.

Russia and China are just some examples of countries cracking down on internet usage, and we have compiled lists of the best Russia VPN, and the best China VPN. Pakistan has also blocked social media apps, and recently u-turned on a VPN ban. With internet freedoms being curtailed, VPNs are more important than ever.