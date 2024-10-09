I build desk setups for a living — and these 13 home office Prime Day deals are too good to pass up

There’s nothing quite like a clean desk setup with few to no wires in view and everything you need right at your fingertips. Whether it’s for working from home or for gaming, taking the extra time and effort when setting up your desk is absolutely worth it since you’ll be seeing the finished product every time you sit down.

While I’ve always wanted one of those meticulously clean desk setups you see in videos online, it wasn’t until I started reviewing the best standing desks and the best office chairs until I finally started making my own. You see, I’ve reviewed dozens of standing desks and office chairs over the past few years and unlike many other reviewers, I go the extra mile to put together a bespoke desk setup for each desk and every one of the best mini PCs I test out.

Over the years, I’ve become an expert in cable management and putting together unique desk setups. However, there are plenty of useful tools and products I use to make the whole process a bit easier and fortunately for you, a lot of my favorites are currently on sale for Prime Day .

Whether you’re looking for a cable management tray for under your desk, a docking station to have everything all in one place or even a GaN charger to power the devices on your desk and keep them charged up, here are 13 of my favorite home office products, many of which I’ve used for years in multiple desk setups.

Home Office Prime Day Deals

Avantree Headphone Stand: was $22 now $18 @ Amazon

What I like about this headphone stand is that it’s easy to put together, the silicone base holds it in place on your desk, there’s a place to store cables and dongles at its base and the part that you hang your headphones on is curved to protect the band in the middle. I bought this one a few months ago to keep my Turtle Beach Atlas Air headset safe and its band intact. Headphone hooks are a great less expensive alternative but they don’t work so well when you have little ones at home.

Yikola 3-Tier Keyboard Mouse Storage Rack: was $24 now $18 @ Amazon

Once you make the switch to one of the best mechanical keyboards, it’s easy to fall down the rabbit hole like I did. With this 3-tier acrylic keyboard stand though, I can keep my keyboards protected and they take up a lot less room in my home office. There’s also storage space around back that can be used to hold mice or even game controllers.

Hemudu Monitor Stand: was $33 now $22 @ Amazon

If you’ve seen any of my desk setup articles, you’ll likely recognize this monitor stand . It comes in either black or white and has a solid glass base. I like how there are multiple levels to get the correct height for your monitor and around back, there are clips to help make running cables from your computer up to your monitor even easier. It supports 13 to 32-inch monitors, swivels and rotates and can hold up to 77 pounds. There's also a dual monitor version too.

Scandinavian Hub Cable Management Tray: was $50 now $24 @ Amazon

With a wood desk, it’s really easy to get a cable management tray that you screw into its underside. Now if you glass desk though or one you’re worried about damaging, finding a cable management tray can be a whole lot more tricky. What I like about this one is that you can hang it on the back of your desk and secure it with the included adhesive tape. You can screw it in too if you want though.

UGREEN Nexode 65W Charger: was $40 now $25 @ Amazon

Standard chargers just don’t cut it anymore when you have GaN chargers like this one that can supply a ton of power to your devices while still being quite compact. I have several Nexode 65W chargers now and I use them when I need to power a portable monitor or any other desk gadget in a pinch. I also bring one with me when I travel as I’ve ditched my stock laptop charger for one too.

Cable Matters 6-Outlet Surge Protector (two-pack): was $32 now $26 @ Amazon

Unlike a traditional desk, an electric standing desk is able to move up and down so you can work seated or standing. The problem though is that if you have your devices plugged into the wall, their cords definitely won’t be long enough. That’s why I use this surge protector whenever I put together a standing desk. Its long 8 foot cable is perfect for this and that way, you can have all your devices plugged into it instead of into the wall.

Genki Covert Dock Mini: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

While the Genki Covert Dock Mini was designed specifically with the Nintendo Switch in mind, I’ve found that it’s perfect for connecting my laptop to TVs and monitors. There are HDMI and USB-C ports on the top and you plug an HDMI cable into your display and your laptop (or Switch) into the included braided USB-C cable. If you have an older monitor without USB-C and don’t want to fuss with a laptop docking station, the Genki Covert Dock gives you a one cable connection and charges your devices.

Quntis Glow Plus: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon

Lighting up your desk at night not only looks great but is also a lot better for your eyes. I’ve tested a few monitor light bars now but I like how this one has lights at the back for recessed lighting in addition to the big one on the front. The Quntis Glow Plus is a big upgrade on its own but there’s also the Quntis RGB Pro+ if you want to add a splash of color to the wall behind your monitor. You also get a wireless remote to control this monitor light bar so you don’t have to risk knocking it out of place like you would with others that have buttons on the light bar itself.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

Back when I added a smart display under my main monitor , it was a huge upgrade since I could control my smart home devices and get useful info at a glance without having to take out my phone. I love my Nest Hub but the compact size of the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) makes it the perfect desk gadget . I also use it to watch feeds from my home security cameras and when not in use, it makes for a great digital clock.

Elecom EX-G Pro: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon

I know most people swear by the Logitech MX Master mouse but for me, the Elecom EX-G Pro is my go-to device. Using a trackball mouse helps prevent wrist strain and this one comes with 8 remappable buttons which I use everyday for my favorite keyboard shortcuts. I’ve been using the Elecom EX-G Pro for almost two years now and at this point, I can’t imagine working without it.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

There are a lot of different laptop docking stations out there but the Anker 675 is the only one that doubles as a monitor stand. It can hold up to 22 pounds and there’s even a wireless charger for your phone built into the top right side. You also get plenty of extra USB-A and USB-C ports along with an SD/microSD card reader on the left side. If you want to tidy up your desk, lift your monitor to eye level and dock your laptop, the Anker 675 is a fantastic, multi-purpose desk accessory.

Uperfect USteam G16: was $295 now $235 @ Amazon

After having a smart display under my monitor, I switched to using this touchscreen portable monitor for even more screen real estate. You can power it right from your laptop or mini PC if you have a USB-C port and its matte screen is great for brightly lit rooms. It also has a built-in battery if you want to take it on the go and it can even work as a power bank to charge your phone.