Best Prime Day mesh Wi-Fi system deals: 11 mesh routers I’d grab now for whole-home connectivity

If you’re tired of Wi-Fi dead zones as you move throughout your home, one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems is exactly what you’re looking for and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to hundreds of dollars off our favorite models. There are already plenty of great mesh router deals available right now and more will likely be added throughout the week.

So far, you can save $500 off the eero Max 7 or $150 off the TP-Link Deco BE63 and both of these mesh Wi-Fi systems come in a three-pack to ensure you’ll have whole-home connectivity in even the largest houses.

Likewise, by purchasing your own router, you won’t have to pay monthly equipment rental fees to your Internet Service Provider, especially when you pair any of these mesh kits with one of the best cable modems.

These are just the best deals I’ve seen so far and I’ll be adding even more as Amazon’s massive sales event continues. For now, here are the best Prime Day-worthy deals on mesh Wi-Fi systems and mesh routers that you won’t want to miss.

Mesh Wi-Fi deals

MSI Roamii Be Lite (two-pack): was $299 now $201 at Amazon Upgrading to a Wi-Fi 7-powered mesh router doesn’t have to cost a fortune, especially with this deal. The mesh Wi-Fi system comes in a two-pack and covers up to 5,800 square feet with support for over 120 connected devices. As we noted in our MSI Roamii BE Lite review, this deal gets you some of Wi-Fi 7’s best features in a more affordable package with a 2.5 Gbps input port and built-in security software for free. Just keep in mind this is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh kit and not a tri-band one, so you won’t get access to the faster 6GHz band.

TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro (three-pack): was $399 now $249 at Amazon Before upgrading to Wi-Fi 7, I used this Wi-Fi 6E-powered mesh system for years without any issues. The TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro can cover up to 7,200 square feet in a three-pack and supports up to 200 connected devices. You can use any of the three units as your main router too. When we reviewed the standard TP-Link Deco XE75 we praised its value for money but with this deal, you’re getting the more powerful version that comes with a 2.5 Gbps (instead of a gigabit) input port which is ideal for multi-gig internet plans.

eero Pro 6E (three-pack): was $549 now $349 at Amazon If small and discrete is what you’re after, look no further than Amazon’s puck-shaped eero Pro 6E mesh kit. This Wi-Fi 6E-powered mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 6,000 square feet and supports more than 100 connected devices at the same time. In our eero Pro 6E review, we loved how easy this mesh router is to set up and we really appreciated the fact that it has a smart home hub built-in.

Asus ZenWiFi ET8 (three-pack): was $479 now $402 at Amazon Tired of paying for extra security software? Well with this and other mesh Wi-Fi systems from Asus, you don’t have to. This Wi-Fi 6E-powered mesh kit comes with Asus’ AiProtection Pro, can cover up 7,500 square feet and there are plenty of ports around back for those with a lot of wired devices. In our Asus ZenWiFi ET8 review, we praised its rich feature set and more affordable price which is even lower than when we first looked at it thanks to this deal.

Asus ROG Rapture GT6 (two-pack): at Amazon Who says gamers can’t benefit from whole-home connectivity? This Wi-Fi 6-powered mesh kit has long been one of the best gaming routers in our opinion and it can cover up to 5,800 square feet while packing in some very useful gaming features. In our Asus ROG Rapture GT6 review, we were really impressed with this mesh router’s design and its built-in RGB lighting. Even with its flashy looks though, it delivers great performance and packs in plenty of ports for all your wired devices.

TP-Link Deco BE63 (three-pack): was $599 now $449 at Amazon For those that want the benefits of a mesh network and the power of Wi-Fi 7, this mesh kit from TP-Link certainly delivers. It can cover up to 7,600 square feet while supporting over 200 connected devices with a 2.5 Gbps input port and even USB ports on the back of each unit. In our TP-Link Deco BE63 review, we loved how the company managed to incorporate some of the best features of its more expensive Deco BE85 mesh kit in a much more affordable package.

Netgear Orbi 770 (three-pack): was $899 now $736 at Amazon For those with a large home who want excellent performance, this mesh router certainly delivers. The Netgear Orbi 770 is a Wi-Fi 7-powered mesh kit that can cover up to 8,000 square feet with support for more than 100 devices. It’s packed with multi-gig ports too and you get four 2.5Gbps ones on the main unit. In our Netgear Orbi 770 review, we were very impressed with its performance, particularly at mid-range distances where other mesh Wi-Fi systems tend to fall short.

Asus ZenWiFi BT8 (three-pack): was $849 now $799 at Amazon If you like what Asus is doing with the ET8 but want the power of Wi-Fi 7, this is the mesh kit for you. This Wi-Fi 7-powered mesh system covers up to 8,850 square feet, comes with multiple 2.5 Gbps ports and you also get Asus’ built-in AiProtection Pro security software for free. One neat thing with this mesh router is that you can connect your phone to its USB port in hotspot mode to keep all your devices connected in the event of an internet outage.

eero Max 7 (three-pack): was $1,699 now $1,189 at Amazon Not only is this mesh Wi-Fi system blazing fast but it’s also incredibly simple to set up. The eero Max 7 is a Wi-Fi 7-powered mesh kit that can cover up 7,500 square feet and supports up to a whopping 750+ connected devices. It also works as a smart home hub with Thread, Matter and Zigbee support built-in. In our eero Max 7 review, we called it the simplest Wi-Fi 7 mesh system to set up and for good reason thanks to eero’s excellent yet intuitive app.

What you need to know before buying a mesh router?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unlike one of the best Wi-Fi routers, mesh routers or a mesh Wi-Fi system as they’re also referred to are comprised of multiple devices you place throughout your home. This way, even as you move from room to room, your smartphone, tablet or laptop doesn’t disconnect. Instead, your internet connection starts at the main unit which serves as your router and then gets handed off to the satellites you have set up in other rooms.

If you live in a small home or apartment, a two-pack might be all you need. However, if you live in a larger home or one with a unique layout, then a three-pack might be the better choice. It’s worth noting that you can always buy another satellite later on if you find that your current setup doesn’t offer the coverage you need. So if you get a two-pack now and still have some Wi-Fi dead zones, you can just add another satellite later for additional coverage.

One big difference between traditional routers and mesh routers involves the number of free Ethernet ports you have around back. Most traditional routers have four Ethernet ports while some mesh ones might only have two. Depending on the number of wired devices you plan on connecting, you might want to consider a mesh Wi-Fi system with more ports. However, you can always buy a network switch to easily add more ports to your mesh router.

The other thing you want to take into account is which Wi-Fi standard will best suit your needs. Wi-Fi 6 devices are typically less expensive but you don’t get access to the faster 6GHz band, just the standard 2.4 and 5GHz. Meanwhile, with Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 devices, these mesh kits will likely feature a tri-band design (2.4, 5 and 6GHz). However, be aware that some less expensive Wi-Fi 7 routers might only offer a dual-band (2.4 and 5GHz) design. So if you want access to the faster 6GHz band for the fastest downloads possible, pay close attention to the specifications.

For more on all things Wi-Fi, check out our guides on Wi-Fi 6 vs Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6 vs Wi-Fi 7 and if you’re on the fence about upgrading to a mesh router, take a look at our roundup of the best Wi-Fi extenders as one of these devices might be able to solve your connectivity issues without the need to upgrade to a brand new router.