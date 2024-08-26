I test mice for a living — this is the one I couldn’t work without

I’m a tech journalist and a tech nerd so I have various devices vying for space on my desk. Everything I use, from my dual-monitor setup, gaming rig, mechanical keyboard, desktop speakers and webcam is indispensable for my perfect desk setup. That said, I'd be fine swapping out any of these items for newer/better models. There is one exception, however.

I’ve tested and reviewed many of the best mice but my favorite and the one I can’t work without is the Logitech MX Master 3S. Like its predecessor, the Logitech MX Master 3, this peripheral has more than earned our Editor’s Choice badge due to its versatility. It’s so good that I use one at home and the office. The fact several of my colleagues also use the MX Master 3S is a testament to its utility. It’s a fantastic mouse.

You can read our full Logitech MX Master 3S review for more information. Below, I’ll discuss why it’s the device I personally can’t work without.

Logitech MX Master 3: $99

The Logitech MX Master 3S is a brilliant purchase for anyone needing a productivity mouse, but in particular, those with large and/or complex workflows. Its scroll wheel is especially great, in either ratchet mode or infinite scrolling at 1,000 lines per minute. It also features 8,000 DPI sensitivity and quiet clicking — major upgrades over the original MX Master 3.

The perfect fit

The MX Master 3S features an ergonomic design that makes it feel like an extension of your hand. It has a slight angle for increased wrist support and a nook for your thumb to rest. The grippy rubber not only feels nice but also prevents your hand from slipping.

This mouse weighs 5 ounces, which is somewhat on the heavy side. While its weight prevents it from being one of the best gaming mice for competitive players, I like that the 3S has some heft to it.

The infinite scroll wheel

The MX Master 3S’ ergonomic design alone is enough to make it my favorite mouse, but it has one feature that truly makes it exceptional — its infinite scroll wheel.

There’s a button near the scroll wheel used to toggle between infinite and ratchet scrolling. The former glides smoothly while the latter produces a bump every time you move the wheel up or down. I keep ratchet scrolling on since I like the haptic feedback it provides. But with a flick of a finger, the wheel instantly goes into infinite scroll. I flip through web pages and documents all day, so being able to quickly scroll with a single flick of a finger is a huge time saver.

The secondary thumb scroll wheel is also handy for flipping through documents like Google Sheets. This wheel doesn’t have infinite or ratchet scrolling but I still like how smoothly it glides.

Platform agnostic

As a computing writer, I’m always testing the best Windows laptops, the best MacBooks and the best computers. Having a mouse that’s platform agnostic is crucial, and thankfully, the MX Master 3S fits the bill. Sure, other mice have this feature, but none of those are my favorite mice!

You can connect the 3S with up to three different devices. A button on the mouse’s bottom allows you to switch between profiles. At home, I have the 3S connected to my desktop via the included USB dongle and connected to a MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max via Bluetooth. Switching between these machines is easy.

The only complaint I have is the button’s placement. While having the toggle button on the bottom prevents you from accidentally switching profiles, I’m not a fan of lifting the mouse every time I switch between my computers. It’s a minor inconvenience at most but still worth bringing up.

The master mouse

The Logitech MX Master 3S has other great features. For instance, I often forget how much time has passed between charges, which speaks volumes about the mouse’s incredible battery life. I also appreciate how easy it is to reprogram the mouse’s buttons via the Logi Options+ app. The latter is especially good for getting the most use out of the MX Master 3S. The quiet clicks are another nice touch.

I could go on, but suffice it to say that I’m enamored with the MX Master 3S. It’s my favorite mouse and the most indispensable device I use for work. Though it’s somewhat pricey at $99, it’s worth every penny for what it offers. If you want to maximize your workflow, then you should consider getting the MX Master 3S.