Act fast! Secretlab's Prime 2.0 Sale is here with great deals on gaming chairs and desks you couldn't get on Prime Day

Missed Prime Day? Secretlab’s sale still has your next gaming chair or desk

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Console gamers have it easy when it comes to outfitting their space since everyone likely already has a couch and a TV. PC gamers, on the other hand, need to carve out a space of their own, complete with one of the best gaming chairs and of course, a desk for their gaming PC, monitor and the rest of their peripherals.

Even though Prime Day may be over, you can still save loads on a new Secretlab gaming chair or desk thanks to Secretlab’s Prime 2.0 Sale, which ends on July 15th. And for those who already have a Secretlab chair or desk, you’re in luck too, as accessories like the company’s Magpad Desk Mat and skins for its chairs are also on sale.

Here are the best deals I’ve found in Secretlab’s Prime 2.0 Sale that can help turn your space into a true battlestation.

Secretlab gaming chair deals

Secretlab Titan Evo
Secretlab Titan Evo: was $549 now $499 at Secretlab

Secretlab’s most technologically advanced chair yet comes packed with features like a 4-way lumbar support system and full metal 4D armrests. The Titan Evo’s multi-tilt mechanism also adapts automatically to your body whether you’re sitting upright or leaning back at a full 165° of recline. In our Secretlab Titan Evo review, we praised superb build quality and its top-tier magnetic headrest pillow.

Price check: $549 @ Amazon (with coupon)

View Deal
Secretlab Titan Evo Softweave
Secretlab Titan Evo Softweave: was $569 now $519 at Secretlab

While the standard Titan Evo features Secretlab’s neo hybrid leatherette material, this version comes equipped with its softweave plus fabric. This material is easy to keep clean as your chair only needs a quick wipe down. Otherwise, you get the same features and excellent build quality of the standard Titan Evo.

Price check: $569 @ Amazon (with coupon)

View Deal
Secretlab Titan Evo Lite
Secretlab Titan Evo Lite: was $519 now $469 at Secretlab

This more budget-friendly version of the Titan Evo retains the same ergonomics and design as the more expensive model. Feature-wise, it also has a fixed lumbar arch that curves to support the natural curve of your spine, a multi-tilt mechanism, 4D armrests and 165° of recline.

Price check: $419 @ Amazon (with coupon)

View Deal
Secretlab Titan Evo Extra Extra Small
Secretlab Titan Evo Extra Extra Small: was $319 now $255 at Secretlab

For that little gamer in your life, the Secretlab Titan Extra Extra Small is exactly what the name implies. It’s a 1:2 scale model of the Titan Evo but requires a weight of around 90 pounds to activate its hydraulic piston. Right now, only the Plush Pink variant of the Titan Extra Extra Small is in stock, though it also comes in black or frost blue.

View Deal

Secretlab gaming desk deals

Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk
Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk: was $638 now $568 at Secretlab

This all-metal desk features a slick design and a full-length, integrated cable management tray. It’s also compatible with Secretlab’s Magpad desk mats and the rest of the company’s Magnus accessories like the magnetic cable management add-ons and monitor arms. If you want a very durable desk in a slim profile that you can attach loads of different accessories to, this is a great choice.

Price check: 568 @ Amazon with Magpad Desk Mat included (with coupon)

View Deal
Secretlab Magnus Pro
Secretlab Magnus Pro: was $888 now $799 at Secretlab

The Magnus Pro builds on the design of the standard Magnus desk but adds adjustable height and an integrated power supply column. There are three programmable height presets on this dual-motor standing desk and it’s made from an ultra durable steel chassis. In my Secretlab Magnus Pro review, I called it one of the best standing desks for gamers that want to put together a cable-free and very clean desk setup.

View Deal

Secretlab accessory deals

Secretlab Skins for Titan Evo Series
Secretlab Skins for Titan Evo Series: was $199 now $179 at Secretlab

With one of Secretlab’s Skins for its Titan Evo gaming chairs, you can easily change up your chair’s look while keeping its fabric or leather protected at the same time. Right now, you can pick up either a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff or Edgerunners Rebecca Skin at a discounted price.

View Deal
Secretlab Magpad Desk Mat
Secretlab Magpad Desk Mat: was $149 now $134 at Secretlab

If you already have a Magnus desk or a Magnus Pro standing desk, then this is the perfect accessory for it. This extra large desk mat magnetically attaches to your desk and is made from a durable leatherette or a smooth microsuede to give it an even more premium feel.

View Deal
Secretlab Leather Wipes
Secretlab Leather Wipes: was $25 now $20 at Secretlab

If you want to keep your leatherette Secretlab chair looking pristine, then you should definitely pick up a pack of Secretlab’s Leather Wipes. You get 20 in a pack and their water-based solution means you won’t risk damaging your chair’s finish while you’re cleaning it.

View Deal
Secretlab Fabric Wipes
Secretlab Fabric Wipes: was $25 now $20 at Secretlab

If you want to keep your softweave Secretlab chair looking great and dirt-free, then investing in a pack of Secretlab’s Fabric Wipes is an easy way to do so. Like the company’s Leather Wipes, these pens offer a 1-step cleaning solution for your gaming chair and come in a pack of 20.

View Deal
Anthony Spadafora
Anthony Spadafora
Managing Editor Security and Home Office

Anthony Spadafora is the managing editor for security and home office furniture at Tom’s Guide where he covers everything from data breaches to password managers and the best way to cover your whole home or business with Wi-Fi. He also reviews standing desks, office chairs and other home office accessories with a penchant for building desk setups. Before joining the team, Anthony wrote for ITProPortal while living in Korea and later for TechRadar Pro after moving back to the US. Based in Houston, Texas, when he’s not writing Anthony can be found tinkering with PCs and game consoles, managing cables and upgrading his smart home. 

