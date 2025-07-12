Act fast! Secretlab’s Prime 2.0 Sale is here with great deals on gaming chairs and desks you couldn’t get on Prime Day

Console gamers have it easy when it comes to outfitting their space since everyone likely already has a couch and a TV. PC gamers, on the other hand, need to carve out a space of their own, complete with one of the best gaming chairs and of course, a desk for their gaming PC, monitor and the rest of their peripherals.

Even though Prime Day may be over, you can still save loads on a new Secretlab gaming chair or desk thanks to Secretlab’s Prime 2.0 Sale, which ends on July 15th. And for those who already have a Secretlab chair or desk, you’re in luck too, as accessories like the company’s Magpad Desk Mat and skins for its chairs are also on sale.

Here are the best deals I’ve found in Secretlab’s Prime 2.0 Sale that can help turn your space into a true battlestation.

Secretlab gaming chair deals

Secretlab Titan Evo Softweave: was $569 now $519 at Secretlab While the standard Titan Evo features Secretlab’s neo hybrid leatherette material, this version comes equipped with its softweave plus fabric. This material is easy to keep clean as your chair only needs a quick wipe down. Otherwise, you get the same features and excellent build quality of the standard Titan Evo. Price check: $569 @ Amazon (with coupon)

Secretlab Titan Evo Extra Extra Small: was $319 now $255 at Secretlab For that little gamer in your life, the Secretlab Titan Extra Extra Small is exactly what the name implies. It’s a 1:2 scale model of the Titan Evo but requires a weight of around 90 pounds to activate its hydraulic piston. Right now, only the Plush Pink variant of the Titan Extra Extra Small is in stock, though it also comes in black or frost blue.

Secretlab gaming desk deals

Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk: was $638 now $568 at Secretlab This all-metal desk features a slick design and a full-length, integrated cable management tray. It’s also compatible with Secretlab’s Magpad desk mats and the rest of the company’s Magnus accessories like the magnetic cable management add-ons and monitor arms. If you want a very durable desk in a slim profile that you can attach loads of different accessories to, this is a great choice. Price check: 568 @ Amazon with Magpad Desk Mat included (with coupon)

Secretlab accessory deals

Secretlab Skins for Titan Evo Series: was $199 now $179 at Secretlab With one of Secretlab’s Skins for its Titan Evo gaming chairs, you can easily change up your chair’s look while keeping its fabric or leather protected at the same time. Right now, you can pick up either a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff or Edgerunners Rebecca Skin at a discounted price.

Secretlab Magpad Desk Mat: was $149 now $134 at Secretlab If you already have a Magnus desk or a Magnus Pro standing desk, then this is the perfect accessory for it. This extra large desk mat magnetically attaches to your desk and is made from a durable leatherette or a smooth microsuede to give it an even more premium feel.

Secretlab Leather Wipes: was $25 now $20 at Secretlab If you want to keep your leatherette Secretlab chair looking pristine, then you should definitely pick up a pack of Secretlab’s Leather Wipes. You get 20 in a pack and their water-based solution means you won’t risk damaging your chair’s finish while you’re cleaning it.