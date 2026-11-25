As with many home workers, I’m very lucky to have a dedicated office space that doubles as a PC gaming space when the working day is done, but as the nights draw closer and it gets much darker sooner (at least here in the UK), I’ve been looking for alternative options to keeping my room lighting on to avoid overpowering my eyes.

Enter BenQ, with the manufacturer offering its ScreenBar® Max to check out. With it, I’ve gone from being desperate to get out of the office before it gets dark to never wanting to leave.

Let there be (triangular) light

(Image credit: BenQ)

I’ve used multiple screen-mounted lighting options in the past, but it would be fair to say the ScreenBar Max goes further than many of its contemporaries.

I work nine-hour days and often hop back on in the evenings to get additional projects finished, and that means I’ve been looking for something to help me do my best work regardless of time of day.

The trouble is that many of these light bars illuminate one spot on a desk, focusing on a relatively small section of the workspace. That’s particularly troublesome in my use case because I have a dual-monitor setup, meaning there’s more surface area to cover, and they’ve just not been up to the task - until now.

BenQ’s ScreenBar Max is wide enough to allow for minimal glare since it’s not centred on a specific spot, and has done a great job of keeping me focused and locked in well into the evenings.

This is achieved with what BenQ calls its ASYM-TriZone Light and a 36-degree shielding angle, which prevents the light from pointing directly at the user. This means the light stays where you want it to be (across your desk) and not in your peepers.

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With up to 700 lux of brightness and a colour temperature that moves from 2700K to 6000K, it’ll automatically adjust to find the ANSI-recommended 1:3 contrast ratio.

I’m also pleased to say that backlighting on offer is very welcome. Too often, working on a desk with a light bar can feel a little like working in a cave, and this helps illuminate the space behind your desk. It’s a small touch, but it’s very welcome.

Your desk, refreshed

(Image credit: BenQ)

My favourite feature of the BenQ ScreenBar Max might be that it slides out handily from the stand to cover more of the desk.

This means if you have a compatible webcam that allows for desk view, and you’re demonstrating something on your desktop, you can ensure it’s well-illuminated. As someone who plays trading card games with friends online, it’s nice to be able to ensure my playspace is the most reliably lit of anyone in the match.

The ScreenBar Max can achieve this because, rather than putting extra weight on the top of your desk, it sits behind—either on a desk clamp or a dedicated stand—meaning it’s not tied to your monitor setup in the way traditional light bars can be.

And, while other options have you fussing with buttons and dials to get them activated, the BenQ ScreenBar Max uses the same sensors that BenQ tells me are found in autonomous systems. This means I can walk into the office with my morning coffee, and “voila!” - the lighting activates, automatically adjusted to my space.

As I mentioned earlier, the ScreenBar Max has me dreading those cold winter months less than I was, and I’m almost excited to do my work in a space so well lit for the first time in a long time.

The BenQ ScreenBar Max is available now for £239 from BenQ online and selected retailers.