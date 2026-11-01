Just pre-ordered the new MacBook Pro M6 or OLED? Here are the best accessories to get

Well, it's official: there are two new kids on the block. The new MacBook Pro M6 and the MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen are finally here. If you've been waiting to upgrade, or are looking to pick up your first-ever MacBook, now's the time to do it. Pre-orders are live, and we've even found a trick to help you save up to $1,400 on the OLED model.

As someone who owns a MacBook and uses one for work, and coincidentally tests the latest and greatest peripherals, I know that your setup isn't complete until you buy the right accessories. I couldn't get on with my work without my trusty mouse, keyboard, monitor, and other gadgets.

Whether you're after a new mechanical keyboard or even a touch-sensitive one whose keycaps double as a trackpad, a pair of earbuds, or need a USB-C dock for more connectivity, I've got you covered. I've rounded up what I believe are the best accessories (and gadgets) to make the most of your new MacBook Pro M6 or OLED.

New MacBook Pro pre-orders

OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro OLED 14-inch: $2,899 at Apple The MacBook Pro OLED is one of the biggest MacBook releases in recent years. It can be configured with an M5 Pro (from $2,899) or M5 Max (from $4,499) CPU and packs a 14.2-inch PROLED XDR touchscreen display with 3024 x 1986 resolution, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports, HDMI port, and an SDXC slot. The laptop will be available on November 6.

M6 chip MacBook Pro M6 14-inch: $1,999 at Amazon Power users looking for a boost in performance should opt for the new 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro. This powerful laptop sports Apple's M6 chip for blazing-fast performance at home or on the go.

Monitor

27-inch BenQ MA270S: $999 at benq.com If you don't mind a third-party display, I can't recommend the BenQ MA270S enough. It's cheaper than the Apple Studio Display and boasts wide color coverage and excellent accuracy, making it a great choice for creatives, and it comes with an Apple-like app for customization. There’s no shortage of ports, and the Nano Gloss 5K panel is a sight to behold. Read my full BenQ MA270S review.

40-inch Alogic Edge 5K: $1,699 at Adorama If you want more screen real estate, the Alogic Edge 40-inch 5K is an excellent choice. Boasting great color coverage and accuracy, and hosting a plethora of ports for Mac users, this monitor offers everything you could ask for. Available in Silver and Space Gray, it’ll fit right into your existing Mac-first setup, too. Read my full Alogic Edge 5K review.

Keyboard

Touch-sensitive Clevetura S: $199 at Amazon The Clevetura S is an outstanding travel-friendly keyboard with touch-sensitive keycaps that turn it into a highly effective and responsive trackpad with MacBook gestures, negating the need for a separate mouse. Its scissor switches are great to type on, too. Read my full Clevetura S review.

100% layout Keychron K10 Max: $119 at Amazon The K10 Max is a fantastic iteration of the tried-and-true Keychron formula, offering additional sound dampening, a refined mounting system, and high-performance Super Switches. A deep, thick sound and responsive keystrokes make this a great gaming option, too. It comes with macOS keycaps, making it a solid choice for Apple users. Read our full Keychron K10 Max review.

75% layout Epomaker Glyph: was $139 now $132 at Amazon Want a keyboard that looks a bit different? The typewriter-like Epomaker Glyph (featuring macOS keycaps) is a wonderful, whimsical addition to any setup. It puts the joy back into typing. The keyboard sports a charming typewriter-like design with dual screens and customizable RGB lighting, and build quality is solid. Read my full Epomaker Glyph review.

Mouse

Touch-sensitive Apple Magic Mouse (USB-C): $79 at BHPhoto There's no better mouse for the MacBook other than the Apple Magic Mouse (as long as you don't mind the very flat design). It features a Multi-Touch surface that allows you to perform gestures, and the mouse can last up to a month between charges. This model features a USB-C port. On the bottom.

Ergonomic BenQ INFTYLAB M Mouse PS01: $119 at BHPhoto If you want an ergonomic mouse with buttons that toggle macOS shortcuts, try the BenQ INFTYLAB M Mouse PS01. It features dual scrolling wheels, smooth tracking, and you can assign macOS gestures to its buttons. User-friendly companion software makes customization easy, too. Read my full BenQ INFTYLAB M Mouse PS01 review.

Gaming Corsair M75 (Mac): $129 at Apple Given how powerful both the MacBook Pro M6 and OLED sound, I won't be surprised if they're great for gaming. The Corsair M75 (Mac) is a superb gaming mouse designed for macOS. This minimalist-looking mouse features 26,000 DPI sensitivity that you can change on the fly, making it suitable for all kinds of gaming titles. It’s very comfortable to use for long hours. Read my full Corsair M75 (Mac) review.

Dock

Desk-made UGREEN 8-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The UGREEN 8-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is a must-have for those who have a desk setup. It's equipped with three Thunderbolt 4 ports (40Gbps, 15W), three USB-A ports (10Gbps), a gigabit ethernet port, and a 140W DC power port. It's great for creatives and professionals who need high transfer speeds.

Portable Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Hub: $53 at Amazon I couldn't live without my portable USB-C hub. The Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Hub is ideal for those on the move. It features multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as HDMI 4K/60Hz ports for streaming and mirroring content. There are also two SD and microSD card slots — perfect for photographers and videographers.

Stand

Fixed, non-adjustable Twelve South Curve Stand: $59 at Apple The Twelve South Curve Stand sports a modern and minimal design that complements and enhances your MacBook and workspace. It raises your screen off the desk for improved ergonomics and airflow.

Adjustable Twelve South Curve Flex Stand: $79 at Apple The Twelve South Curve Flex Stand elevates your MacBook up to 22 inches and adjusts your keyboard angle from zero to 45°, resulting in a more ergonomic and comfortable viewing and typing experience. It folds flat so you can take it with you when you travel.

Earbuds

Open-ear Apple AirPods 5: $129 at Best Buy If you have an existing Apple ecosystem (iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc.), the Apple AirPods 5 are an excellent choice. Starting from just $124, these affordable earbuds are the ideal model those on a budget. While the battery life is abysmal, the sound quality, comfort, fit, smart features, and ANC make up for it for casual users. Read our full Apple AirPods 5 review.

Sleeve

14-inch or 16-inch TomToc 360 Protective Sleeve: $42 at Amazon The TomToc 360 Protective Sleeve is a must-have for those who want to protect their new MacBook Pro M6 or OLED when they're traveling. With four corner protectors, resilient edges, high-density padding, and water-resistant fabric, it protects your laptop from inevitable bumps, scratches and water spills. It also has two separate compartments with several small pockets and a strap for an AirTag or key.

14-inch or 16-inch Rains Laptop Portfolio: $80 at Apple If you want a more low-key sleeve, the Rains Laptop Portfolio waterproof sleeve is sleek and good-looking. It features a flap closure fastened with concealed magnetic straps, and it's made of durable and smooth PU fabric.

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