MacBook Ultra and iPad mini 8 tipped for October 27 Apple event — here's what we know

Apple has confirmed it will be hosting an event on October 13, which is expected to include the first wave of Apple's first-party smart home devices — plus a few old favorites like HomePod and Apple TV. However, something you shouldn't expect to see at the event is the long-rumored touchscreen MacBook Ultra.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple will be hosting a separate launch event on October 27. Expected to be on the agenda is the eagerly-anticipated MacBook Ultra, a new iPad mini, plus new versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac running on M6 chips.

This will apparently be a proper Apple launch event too, rather than some scattered press releases with an update to the Apple Store. Gurman's sources claim there will be an online video presentation, focused on creative professionals, alongside an in-person event for members of the press — likely so they can experience the new devices for themselves.

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Apple October 27 event: What to expect

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Gurman claims the new touchscreen MacBooks are codenamed K114 and K116, and have a design that's lighter than current models. Naturally, the screen is where a lot of the upgrades seem to be, with a sharper OLED display and a Dynamic Island hole-punch in place of the current MacBook display notches.

There had been rumors that Apple could launch the new laptops with an M5 Pro or M5 Max chip. Apparently, Apple is gearing up to skip the M6 equivalents and move straight onto the M7 series, with the goal of boosting its AI processing capabilities. So it seems as though claims the Ultra may not come with any kind of M6 chip might have been overstated.

The M6 Macs are codenamed J804 and J833, with designs that look like existing models. Meanwhile, the iPad mini 8 is expected to come with an OLED display, a landscape FaceTime camera, and an upgraded speaker system.

We don't know how much any of these new devices might cost, or if Apple has any hidden plans that haven't leaked yet. Thankfully, though, it seems we won't have to wait too long to find out more — especially considering there had been rumors the MacBook Ultra wouldn't be arriving until next year.

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