iPad mini 8 rumors — OLED and all the biggest upgrades

The iPad mini 8 could be here soon. Invitations for Apple’s "Pro and Tell" event started going out, and it will likely unveil the long-rumored OLED MacBook Pro. But if Bloomberg reporter and Apple tipster Mark Gurman is correct, we’ll also see a brand-new iPad mini, or the iPad mini 8.

Like the iPad Pro M5, the iPad mini 8 will reportedly get an OLED panel, making it the second iPad with that display technology. In addition, the diminutive tablet will also get a repositioned front-facing camera and redesigned speaker system.

The iPad mini 7 is currently among the best iPads. If what we’ve heard about its successor is true, that tablet could make that list, too. Here are all the rumored upgrades for the iPad mini 8.

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Reports haven’t provided a definitive launch date or price for the iPad mini 8, but we can indulge in a few educated guesses.

Based on my experience, Apple typically launches devices around a week after they’re unveiled at events. If that holds here, the iPad mini 8 could arrive the week of November 2. Previous iPads have arrived in that timeframe, so this is a relatively safe bet.

Price is where things get nebulous. The iPad mini 7 originally started at $499 for a 128GB Wi-Fi model. However, thanks to Apple price hikes, this small tablet now starts at $599. Given the rumored upgrades, I'd be surprised if Apple keeps the $599 price, so I think this tablet will likely cost $50 to $100 more.

And on the subject of upgrades…

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iPad mini 8: Design & display

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If rumors hold, the iPad mini 8 won’t be just a simple spec bump over the 2024 model.

Rumors claim the iPad mini 8 will have an OLED panel. Now, whether this is an optional upgrade or built-in is anyone’s guess. We also haven’t heard whether Apple will use the same tandem OLED tech as the iPad Pro, or opt for a different kind of OLED.

There is also no concrete reporting about the iPad mini’s refresh rate. The iPad mini 7 tops out at 60Hz, but some believe the new model will bump that up to 120Hz. While Mark Gurman says Apple has tested 60Hz and 120Hz versions, the company hasn’t decided which to go with.

The latest iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets all have landscape-oriented front-facing cameras, and the iPad mini 8 is expected to finally get its own. That’s a smart upgrade, as it makes video calls and selfies feel more natural in landscape.

If the OLED rumors are true, then the iPad mini 8 should be thinner and lighter than the last model. After all, that’s why the iPad Pro is even slimmer and lighter than an iPad Air, which lacks an OLED. That, along with rumored thinner bezels, could make for a more pleasing experience.

iPad mini 8: Performance

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MacRumors reports that the iPad mini 8 will use an A20 Pro chip, the same processor powering the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Built on TSMC’s 2mn process, the chip can deliver up to 1.5x faster CPU performance and 2.5x faster GPU performance than the A17 Pro chip in the iPad mini 7.

Memory-wise, the iPad mini 8 will allegedly have 12GB of RAM, a big bump from the iPad mini 7's 8 GB. This, along with the A20 Pro chip, should deliver noticeably better performance in games and with AI features.

iPad mini 8: Outlook

Apple hasn’t officially announced the iPad mini 8, so take all the reports I’ve detailed above with a healthy dose of skepticism. If these reports and rumors are true, we could be looking at a pretty significant upgrade for Apple’s small wonder tablet.

Of course, these upgrades likely won’t come cheap, so brace yourself for a steeper-priced iPad mini 8 when Apple eventually announces it. In the meantime, stay tuned for more!

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