Apple October 28 event — OLED MacBook Pro, new iPad mini, and other rumored devices

Apple will reportedly unveil the long-rumored OLED MacBooks at an upcoming event on October 28. Bloomberg reporter and Apple tipster Mark Gurman (via MacRumors) shared details on X about the devices we can expect.

In addition to touchscreen OLED MacBooks, we might see new M6-powered Macs and a new iPad mini with an OLED panel and a repositioned front camera. These devices would complement the other Apple computers released this year, including the MacBook Neo, Mac Studio, and Mac mini.

Apple hasn’t officially announced an event or which devices it might unveil, so take all of this with a healthy dose of skepticism. That said, here are the rumors and reports we’ve heard about the devices Gurman claims we’ll see on October 28.

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Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro models

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I’ve previously reported on the rumored MacBook Ultra, which will reportedly feature an OLED touchscreen and a new design. While MacBooks that fit that description should still launch, Mark Gurman says they'll be part of the MacBook Pro line.

Aside from the name, the OLED MacBook Pros are expected to be the thinnest and lightest MacBooks ever, which would be quite a feat if they outdo the MacBook Air in that regard. OLED panels are thinner and lighter than traditional displays, so that may be a factor—just as the iPad Pro M5 is thinner and lighter than a similarly sized iPad Air thanks to its OLED panel.

Rumors suggest Apple may abandon the notch in favor of an iPhone-style Dynamic Island. Some folks have never liked the notch on current MacBooks, so this upgrade would be welcome news if it’s true.

We don’t yet know which chips these 14- and 16-inch OLED MacBooks will use, but reports suggest they will use the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips from the existing MacBook Pros. Even if these are technically last-gen chips, they are more powerful than the M6 processor in the current Mac mini, so these machines won’t be compromised in that regard. That said, I expect these MacBook Pros will command a very steep price.

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New iPad mini

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Apple is also reportedly launching a new iPad mini model. The main upgrade expected for the company’s smallest tablet is an OLED display, making it the second iPad to feature that technology after the iPad Pro.

Rumors about the iPad mini’s refresh rate have been inconsistent. The current model tops out at 60Hz, but some believe an OLED panel could bump it to 120Hz, like the iPad Pro. While Mark Gurman says Apple has tested 60Hz and 120Hz versions, it hasn’t decided which to use.

Like the current iPad Air and iPad Pro models, the iPad mini is expected to receive a repositioned front-facing camera to support landscape video calls. The diminutive tablet is also rumored to get a redesigned speaker system. We also don’t know whether this model will be thinner and lighter or have smaller bezels than previous iterations.

M6 Macs

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Apple debuted the M6 chip with the new Mac mini M6, but it’s safe to assume the company will also bring this processor to its MacBooks. If Gurman’s report is accurate, we could see an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 at this October 28 event. We’re not sure if this will keep the same design as existing MacBook Pros.

Similarly, Apple could unveil a new M6-powered iMac. That’s all the report says, so it’s anyone’s guess if this all-in-one will feature an updated design or other new features beyond a spec bump.

While on the topic of the M6 chip, Gurman says Apple won’t develop any M6 Pro, M6 Max, or even M6 Ultra processors. Apple reportedly wants to pivot more toward AI and better graphics performance. To that end, the company plans to focus its efforts and resources on developing M7 chips sooner—which means skipping higher-end M6 processors.

Outlook

With this Apple event reportedly happening on October 28, we won’t have to wait long to see whether any of these rumored new devices are real. That said, Apple tends to release new Macs and iPads around that time of year, so don’t be surprised if it launches new devices. Stay tuned for more updates as we hear them!

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