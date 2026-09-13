7 Apple products expected to be announced in October — touchscreen MacBook Ultra, HomePad and more

Apple's major "Surprise and Shine" event is behind us and the iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable, is finally official. But there were some omissions based on the rumors, including a lack of smart home devices.

Those devices could still be on the way. Apple typically announces new MacBooks in October, and we could see some other products then as well. Here are the seven new Apple products that we could see next month.

Touchscreen MacBook Ultra with OLED

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has already released a surprising number of Mac laptops and desktops this year. We had the MacBook Neo, M5 MacBook Air, and M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros way back in the spring, plus late refreshes of the Mac mini and Mac Studio.

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Next month we're expecting an M6 version of the iMac, which also might get some new colorways, and an M6 MacBook Pro.

But the headliner should be a new MacBook Pro (or Ultra). The big change here should be a new OLED touchscreen display, which would make it the first OLED MacBook.

OLED panels are thinner, so the Ultra should be both slimmer and lighter in both 14- and 16-inch versions. It could be powered by the as-yet-unannounced M6 Pro and M6 Max chipsets. This does mean that we might not see the Ultra until early 2027, as Apple has pushed announcing those chips into the first half of the year.

Unfortunately, all these new features and higher-tier silicon mean that the Ultra could have a starting price around $2,499 for the 14-inch model, up from $2,199 for the current M5 Pro models.

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iPad mini with OLED

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPad Pro has had an OLED display since 2024, but we could finally see an iPad mini with OLED this October. Coincidentally, the mini hasn't received an update since October 2024, when the iPad mini 7 was released.

It will likely get a faster chip, probably the A19, if not the new A20, so it can run Apple Intelligence, especially the new Siri AI. It's not clear from rumors if any other design changes will be made. However, it might be thinner and lighter since the OLED panel is thinner.

We should also see an updated entry-level iPad. As far as we're aware the only update here would be new chips.

Smart Home Devices

We warned before the iPhone event that rumors about Apple's smart home options need to be taken with a grain of salt. For years, leaks and rumor mongers have suggested that Apple is planning to introduce a suite of smart home devices, including a revamped HomePod and an AI-powered Apple TV 4K set-top box.

Rumors suggested that Apple would announce these devices during the iPhone event, which obviously did not come to fruition.

Apple seems to have finally figured out Siri AI with iOS 27. If it releases and works as pitched, we could finally start seeing Apple Home.

HomePod Home hub

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Apple)

Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, long a reporter of the rumored HomePod updates, believed that a new HomePod mini could launch with the iPhones alongside the rumored HomePod Home hub.

However, right before the iPhone event, Gurman cheekily tweeted, "If you don't see the Apple TV, HomePod mini, home display and touch MacBook today, don't worry. It's only September."

Several different iterations of this device have been rumored, including one with a $1,000 robot arm. The most common version involves a wall-mounted touchpad or a HomePod speaker with a touch display about the size of an iPad mini.

This device would have a FaceTime camera for video calls and presence sensors to initiate smart home routines.

HomePod mini 2

(Image credit: Apple)

A new HomePod mini might also debut, but it might not be as big of an upgrade as the Hub. Most rumors suggest that it will feature a new chip and audio improvements. It will probably get new colors.

The HomePod mini 2 has been on our rumor radar since at least 2023. The current version debuted in 2020, and like the next device, is long overdue for an update.

Apple TV 4K 2026

(Image credit: Lebedev Yury/Shutterstock)

Like the HomePod series, Apple hasn't released a new version of the Apple TV 4K since 2022. We're long overdue for an upgrade — even if it's only a more powerful chip for stronger performance.

Previously, it was suggested that a new Apple TV could feature the A17 Pro chip, but it's more likely it'll get the new A20 or, to save some money, last year's A19. The device should also get the rumored N2 chip for better Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Outside of chips, the big upgrade would be Siri AI, which could let you connect the Apple TV as a hub for smart devices. One rumor suggested that Apple might release a set-top box with a camera, which would allow for FaceTime calls and gesture-based controls.

However, a rumored refresh of the Apple TV has been making the rounds for multiple years now. I won't believe this one until it actually happens.

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