'Pro and Tell': We just got Apple's Oct. 28 event invite — here's what to expect

Apple's next product launch event is taking place on October 28 in Los Angeles, where we expect the company to launch a touchscreen MacBook Pro, an OLED iPad mini and more.

Invitations for the event, dubbed "Pro and Tell," started going out this week and Tom's Guide received one. It's pretty clear the from the teaser that the next MacBook Pro will be a prominent part of the event.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pro and Tell event.

When is Pro and Tell?

The Apple Pro and Tell event takes place on October 28, 2026 starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.

What we expect to see

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We expect at least three new devices to launch next week, including a new MacBook.

The touchscreen MacBook Pro is supposed to feature an OLED panel, a first for an Apple laptop. The rumored MacBook Ultra, could also get a name change and slight redesign, mostly making it thinner and lighter.

Additionally, Apple may abandon the webcam notch in favor of an iPhone-esque Dynamic Island. It's not clear what chipset it will feature; rumors have suggested both the current M5 Pro and M5 Max silicon or the newer M6 chip which first launched in the latest Mac mini.

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The updated iPad mini similarly should feature an OLED panel, following the iPad Air and iPad Pro from the last two years. It may also get a repositioned front-facing camera to support landscape video calls.

Finally, we should see an M6-powered version of the iMac. We aren't expecting a redesign or any other new features based on current rumors. If the new Mac mini is any indication, an M6 iMac will be significantly faster and more efficient.

Outlook

Apple has been rumored to be working on an OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro for years, so it will be interesting to see how the company finally implements the new display.

The iPad mini is one of the best tablets available, and adding an OLED screen should make it even better.

Tom's Guide will be on hand to get all the latest news and hands-on with Apple's newest devices. Keep us in your tabs to stay up to date.

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