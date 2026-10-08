Apple announces 'Welcome Home' event for Oct. 13 — HomePad and all the new products to expect

About a month after it announced the iPhone Duo, Apple is holding yet another event, but this time around, it looks to be aimed at the smart home. The event, which will take place in New York on October 13th at 9 a.m. ET, is titled "Welcome Home."

Bbased on the rumors we've been hearing, the event will be centered around the company's new smart home device, which could be called the HomePad. Apple sent around invites, and also posted a somewhat cryptic announcement on X, which shows two people doing a needlepoint of the old-school Apple logo.

Welcome home. October 13. https://t.co/ChelGSDOTIOctober 8, 2026

What we expect to see at the Apple October event

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

As noted, we expect that the Apple HomePad, or whatever it will be called, will be the highlight of the event. This new smart home hub/tablet is likely to have a new interface similar to the Apple Watch, and will be able to customize what it displays based on who's in the room.

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It should also feature the new-and-improved Siri, to better handle requests, a la Alexa+ and Gemini can with the best smart speakers and displays from Amazon and Google. It's been speculated that the HomePad, which was rumored to come out at least a year ago, has been delayed until Apple could get Siri right.

Also rumored to make an appearance at the event could be a new HomePod smart speaker, as well as a new Apple TV device; it's been several years since either has been refreshed.

(Image credit: pdfu)

As part of its renewed push into the smart home, we could also see a series of new smart home devices that Apple is developing in conjunction with LG. Just recently, a number of images leaked showing several smart home devices, including a video doorbell, smart thermostat, and smart lock made by the Korean company, which would purportedly work with Apple's ecosystem.

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