Apple 'Welcome home' event LIVE — HomeView, Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2 and all the last-minute leaks

Apple's "Surprise and shine" event back in September gave us a brand new product in the form of the iPhone Duo, and today's "Welcome home" event could be about to do the exact same thing.

If the pre-event hype is correct, today's event will see Apple unveil its HomeView smart home hub that will go toe-to-toe with Amazon's Echo Show and Google's Nest Hub devices. Alongside the new device — much more than an iPad fused with a HomePod — we're expecting to see a comprehensive strategy and a renewed focus from the company on its smart home ambitions.

Apple has reportedly struck deals with manufacturers like LG to help provide a lineup of devices such as thermostats and security cameras that work seamlessly together. Unlike almost every Apple device, the HomeView will launch without access to the App Store. Instead, it will work as a control center for these third-party accessories, with users interacting with it via the Home app or through voice with Siri AI.

The HomeView may be the centerpiece of Apple's event today, but we're also expecting to see a revamped Apple TV 4K and an updated HomePod mini speaker.

Two things we're not expecting to see at today's event are the rumored MacBook Ultra and iPad mini 8 upgrades. If the rumormill is to be believed, then Apple will hold another October event on the 27th to reveal those.

How to watch Apple 'Welcome home' event

Apple's 'Welcome home' event was teased by SVP of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, who shared a video revealing today's date, October 13, 2026.

Welcome home. October 13. https://t.co/ChelGSDOTIOctober 8, 2026

The event is will take place in New York and is set to kick off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. New CEO John Ternus will likely introduce the new hardware and we'll hear from a variety of Apple execs about all the cool stuff it can do.

As with past Apple events, we may see today's October hardware event covered by an official livestream, accessible directly via a browser on Apple's website.

Alternatively, you'll find the stream through Apple's official YouTube channel, the Apple TV app and, when it launches, I'll embed it below.

Expected announcements