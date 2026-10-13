Apple 'Welcome home' event LIVE — HomeView, Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2 and all the last-minute leaks
Apple is expanding its smart home ambitions
Apple's "Surprise and shine" event back in September gave us a brand new product in the form of the iPhone Duo, and today's "Welcome home" event could be about to do the exact same thing.
If the pre-event hype is correct, today's event will see Apple unveil its HomeView smart home hub that will go toe-to-toe with Amazon's Echo Show and Google's Nest Hub devices. Alongside the new device — much more than an iPad fused with a HomePod — we're expecting to see a comprehensive strategy and a renewed focus from the company on its smart home ambitions.
Apple has reportedly struck deals with manufacturers like LG to help provide a lineup of devices such as thermostats and security cameras that work seamlessly together. Unlike almost every Apple device, the HomeView will launch without access to the App Store. Instead, it will work as a control center for these third-party accessories, with users interacting with it via the Home app or through voice with Siri AI.
The HomeView may be the centerpiece of Apple's event today, but we're also expecting to see a revamped Apple TV 4K and an updated HomePod mini speaker.
Two things we're not expecting to see at today's event are the rumored MacBook Ultra and iPad mini 8 upgrades. If the rumormill is to be believed, then Apple will hold another October event on the 27th to reveal those.
How to watch Apple 'Welcome home' event
Apple's 'Welcome home' event was teased by SVP of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, who shared a video revealing today's date, October 13, 2026.
The event is will take place in New York and is set to kick off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. New CEO John Ternus will likely introduce the new hardware and we'll hear from a variety of Apple execs about all the cool stuff it can do.
As with past Apple events, we may see today's October hardware event covered by an official livestream, accessible directly via a browser on Apple's website.
Alternatively, you'll find the stream through Apple's official YouTube channel, the Apple TV app and, when it launches, I'll embed it below.
Expected announcements
- Apple HomeView: Apple’s first ever smart home hub, that will consist of a 6-inch screen and speaker system powered by an A18 chip and 8GB of RAM. It will reportedly come in eithe standalone or wall-mounted options. Price could be around $350/£350.
- Apple 4K TV (2026): A refreshed version of Apple's impressive set-top box with the same outward design but a new A19 chip, Siri AI capabilities and a redesigned remote control.
- Apple HomePod mini 2: A brand new mini smart speaker that will keep the same design as the current version but will come with new colors, an upgraded S10 processor and support for Siri AI.
Apple event: Live Updates
Welcome to our coverage of today's Apple event
Hello and welcome to today's live blog covering Apple's October 2026 hardware event. While the iPhone event in September is a fixture of the tech release calendar, an October event is less certain. Today, Apple is believed to be taking a giant step towards cementing its smart home ambitions.
We're likely to see new products, as well as hear about some interesting partnerships in the smart home space that could see Apple mount a serious challenge towards the likes of Amazon and Google. Stay tuned!
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