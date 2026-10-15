Apple holding event Oct. 28 for first touchscreen MacBook Pro — what we know

We're still catching our breath from the Apple HomeView announcements this week and another Apple event is reportedly right around the corner.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple is planning another product launch in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 28. He specified that the event will showcase a touchscreen MacBook, iPad mini and M6 Mac.

Here's what we know about the three devices based on rumors and leaks.

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Touchscreen MacBook

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The MacBook Ultra will be the headliner of the event as it should be Apple's first laptop to feature both a touchscreen and an OLED display. It was rumored to be thinner and lighter thanks to the slimmer OLED panel, but a new leak last week walked that back.

The high-end laptop should come in 14- and 16-inch versions powered by either the M6 Pro or M6 Max chipsets.

Thanks to the OLED touchscreen and flagship silicon, we expect the MacBook Ultra to carry a steep premium price that could be at least 20% higher than the current MacBook Pro. That translates to a starting price of around $2,499 for the 14-inch model and $3k for the 16-inch version.

iPad mini 8

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The eighth-generation iPad mini is expected to follow its larger brethren and finally sport an OLED display. It's not clear if it will be a tandem OLED like in the M5 iPad Pro though.

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Beyond that, with the iPhone 18 Pro finally here, it's likely that the new iPad mini will feature the A20 chipset.

And that's it for the hardware; if the HomeView event is any indication, expect to hear a lot about Siri AI and how it'll work with your iPad.

M6 upgrades

(Image credit: Apple)

Beyond the iPad mini and MacBook OLED, Apple should introduce M6 versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the iMac desktop computer. This follows the initial launch of this upgraded chip in the new Mac mini M6.

We're not expecting any major redesigns or updates for those devices beyond the new chip.

Tom's Guide will be on hand with all the latest news from the October 28 event so keep us in your tabs to find out what Apple reveals in two weeks.

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