Apple insider walks back OLED MacBook Pro redesign claims — new touchscreen laptop promised to be 'lighter,' not thinner

Apple is expected to launch a redesigned MacBook Pro later this month with the biggest changes affecting the laptop's display. For years, rumors and leaks have suggested the MacBook Ultra will feature an OLED screen with touch support.

Many of those rumors originated from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, an Apple insider, who has reported previously that the OLED MacBook would be thinner and lighter. Recently, though, Gurman has walked back some of the redesign rumors.

On X, Gurman responded to questions about the Apple design compared to both the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra and the current 16" MacBook Pro M5.

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He claimed the new MacBook would be lighter than the current model, which weighs in at 4.7 lbs. though it's not clear from his response if it will be lighter than the new Surface, which Microsoft claims weighs 4.41 pounds.

"I don’t think it’ll be significantly thinner in the end," Gurman responded to a question about the dimensions.

What we know about the OLED MacBook so far

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Gurman's response does contradict his own previous reporting that the laptop would be thinner and lighter. The expectation is that the OLED panel, more compact than the current miniLED LCD display, would allow Apple to shave some millimeters off.

Apple has been testing OLED panels on the iPad Pro and it appears finally ready for laptop primetime alongside touchscreen capabilities. The new panel could also introduce a Dynamic Island, as seen on the best iPhones.

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Apple has yet to announce any upgraded M6 chips after including the base one in the new Mac mini M6. Previously, the OLED MacBook was rumored to launch with the unannounced M6 Pro and M6 Max silicon.

Apple could announce its more powerful M6 Pro and Max chips and the new MacBook at the same time, but don't be surprised if the first iteration is powered by the M5 Pro, M5 Max or even the M5 Ultra, like with the new Mac Studio.

We also want to note that it may not carry the MacBook Ultra moniker. The iPhone Duo was rumored to launch as the iPhone Ultra until rumors suddenly shifted a week before it was announced. For now, it's either the Ultra or an OLED MacBook Pro.

When could the MacBook Ultra launch

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Rumors have suggested that new CEO John Ternus wants to move away from more scheduled releases, but Apple has typically launched new MacBooks in late October or early November.

As an example, the M5 MacBook Pro was announced in mid-October last year, while the M5 Pro and M5 Max versions didn't show up until March of this year. If Apple doesn't launch the OLED MacBook soon, we could see it in early 2026.

One thing we do expect is a price increase, and not just because of the ongoing RAM crisis. It could cost up to 20% more thanks to the OLED touchscreen.

That would translate to a starting price of $2,499 for the 14-inch model and $2,999 for the 16-inch version, up from $2,199 and $2,699 for the current models. Of course, fully kitted-out configurations could hit closer to $4,000 and higher.

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