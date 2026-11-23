Whether you’re hosting for Thanksgiving or getting ready for the festive season, you’ll need the best appliances to elevate your party. And for fans of frozen beverages, the Ninja Slushi Twist has quickly stolen the spotlight — earning its place as a fun and quirky kitchen gadget.

Given its competitive pricing, it’s always worth waiting for a great deal. The good news is that you don't need to wait for Black Friday to save money — I've uncovered the first major discount on one of my favorite smart frozen drink makers.

Right now, the Ninja SlushiTwist is down to $339 from $399 at Amazon. That’s a decent saving of $60 and the lowest price ever for a 2-in-1 gadget that is perfect for all-year-round use. So if you want to impress your guests this holiday, here’s why you’d better grab this rare deal while it lasts.

Ninja Slushi Twist: was $399 now $339 at Amazon The Slushi Twist is a 144oz capacity frozen drink maker split into two 72oz vessels. Mix two drinks in one or serve them separately; it's entirely up to you. And it's available in Blue, Taupe, Green and Purple.

Why I'll be picking up a Ninja Slushi Twist

Ninja Slushi Twist (Image credit: Ninja)

Following on from the viral success of the original Ninja Slushi, the Ninja Slushi Twist introduces a key new feature — dual chambers that let you slush and dispense two separate drinks at once, or blend them for custom flavor pairings.

From sodas and milkshakes to frappes and even cocktails, this is a must-have for frozen drink fans.

I particularly like the fact that no ice is needed — you simply pour in your ingredients, press the button, and Slush. You can't get as easy and quick as that!

Perhaps what's really clever about the Slushi Twist is that it uses Dual SlushAssist Technology to sense the ingredients in each vessel and auto-adjust temperatures to suit. This ensures every drink is made to perfection to suit everyone's tastes.

What’s more, the Slushi Twist can prepare 10 individual servings in one batch, making it ideal for entertaining a large gathering. Better still, no more blenders to contend with.

I’d say this is my favorite holiday hosting gadget and a great deal you definitely shouldn’t pass up.

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