I gifted my dog the Enabot Air 2 Plus AI companion robot, and you can now snag 20% off during Black Friday sales, which saves you $80.

You can level up your pet companion and home security for less this week. I've listed my top deal below, plus what your pet can expect from having a robot pal for company.

Save 20% ($80) Enabot EBO Air 2 Plus Robot Camera: was $399 now $319 at Amazon 2-Way Video, 3K Resolution Camera, AI chat mode, auto-recharge, and night vision are all included as standard, so you can keep an eye on your pet and communicate through EBO's eyes. Tap the top button to start chatting. EBO can answer, tell stories, and keep you company.

EBO can move around freely and explore your home, keeping an eye on your pet and providing companionship when you can't be there. You get 3K clarity and night vision, and a long-lasting battery with auto-recharge, complete with a charging dock, charger, 32GB microSD card and user manual.

There's also an app you can download to your smartphone, and the robot connects to Wi-Fi, so you can record, take photos, or even connect with your favorite AI program like Claude or Gemini, so you can give commands to EBO through your AI agent, including room mapping commands so that you can send your robot on pawtrol.

Finally, EBO uses infrared scanning to return to its docking station, meaning you don't need to worry about doing it yourself. I don't know whether to be impressed, terrified, or both.

If you're the type of owner who wants to keep in touch when you're away from home, you can speak via the built-in speaker; in my household, my dog Mobie was about as creeped out as I was hearing my voice through a tiny bot that followed her around from room to room.

Although she adapted after a while, she wasn't a fan of having something follow her, so if you know your pooch is anxious, you might want to limit the bot's movements to one area.

However, I loved being able to check in and speak to Mobie and keep an eye on my home when away. There are some very cool features included, and I love how customizable the app is.

If you decide to level up to the Plus model featured here, the AI mode will allow you to communicate freely with the robot and program it with custom commands. Pretty neat.

(Image credit: Future)

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