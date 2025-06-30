Huge FlexiSpot sale knocks up to 65% off ahead of July 4

FlexiSpot makes some of the best standing desks we've reviewed. Now that 4th of July sales are here, some of our favorite models are on sale.

For a limited time, FlexiSpot is taking up to 65% off sitewide. The sale includes office chairs, standing desks, walking treadmills, and more. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from FlexiSpot. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best FlexiSpot discount codes).

One of our favorite FlexiSpot desks is the E7 Plus. We named it the top desk for tall users offering unwavering stability. Right now you FlexiSpot E7 Plus starts from $499. Like many desks, you can load it up with available options. For example, can get built-in wireless chargers, ergonomic work surfaces, and all kinds of tasteful wood grains to optimize this desk for your own needs.

We've tested a lot of quality standing desks in-house, but it's the little details that make this desk stand out. The operation of the motors is dead silent, there's a USB port built into the keypad, and none of the customization options available are particularly frivolous. Better yet, you can customize the frame of the desk itself — if you want legs that stand slightly farther back, you can opt for a C-Frame model that pushes the legs to the rear of the desk.

Make sure to take advantage of this sale while you can.