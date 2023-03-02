The Odinlake Ergo Plus 743 is an attractive and comfortable office chair that provides good lumbar support and is very adjustable. At $799, it’s not cheap, but it is less expensive than comparable chairs we’ve tested.

Odinlake Ergo Plus 743: Specs Max weight: 350 pounds

Materials: fabric, plastic, aluminum

Seat size: 18.5 x 20.5 inches

Warranty: 5 years

The Odinlake Ergo Plus 743 is a good balance for those who are looking for something a little more than the basic office chair, but not something as elaborate as one of the best gaming chairs. This all-mesh chair features adjustable lumbar support, a headrest, and a solid metal frame. While there are a few things I think could be improved, it’s a well-built chair that’s comfortable to sit on. Is it worth you spending $799? Read the rest of our review to find out.

Odinlake Ergo Plus 743 review: Price and availability

The Odinlake 743 is currently available for $799 on Odinlake’s website; it’s marked down from $999. You can buy an optional footrest for $88. It only comes in one color — black.

Odinlake Ergo Plus 743 review: Design and assembly

The Odinlake 743 looks a lot like some other high-tech office chairs I’ve tested, such as the X-Chair X2. It has a mesh seat and back, mesh headrest, and a shiny chrome base (it’s an aluminum alloy) that extends up to the armrests. The overall look makes it halfway to being a gaming chair, so if you want something less aggressive, you might look for a model such as the Steelcase Leap, which has a more traditional office chair design.

The rear section of the seat is divided into three sections: the headrest, a middle area, and the lumbar support, which bulges out to provide support for your lower back, and flexes based on how hard you press your back into it.

The entire back section ratchets up and down a few notches, so you can adjust it to fit the small of your back just right. Otherwise, it’s pretty uncomfortable. I do wish, though, that the chair would let you adjust the amount of lumbar support.

Assembling the Ergo Plus 743 was an easy 15-minute affair; the most difficult part was lifting its rather heavy base so that I could screw in the armrests. All of the screws come in a very clearly labeled package, and it includes an Allen wrench with a large comfortable handle. Also included is a detailed instruction booklet/troubleshooting guide. One especially nice touch: A pair of white gloves are included, so you don’t get your hands dirty.

Odinlake Ergo Plus 743 review: Performance and comfort

Once I was able to adjust the Ergo Plus 743 to my liking, I found it very comfortable for extended periods of time. The mesh bottom definitely kept things airy. However, the grippiness of the mesh seat caused my pants to bunch up a bit if I slouched in the seat, so I would often find myself standing up briefly to straighten out my pants. It was mildly annoying, but at least it got me to stand up every now and then. It’s not a problem I had with the mesh bottoms of the X-Chair X2 or the Herman Miller Aeron.

As mentioned earlier, the entire seat back moves up and down a few places, so you can locate the lumbar support in the small of your back. The seat can be moved forward and back, the armrests can be raised, lowered, moved forward and back, and in and out. And, you can lock the rear of the seat at a particular angle, or have it move freely. A knob lets you adjust its tension. Lastly, you can raise and lower the headrest independently, and angle it to fit the nape of your neck.

All of the controls were easy to reach and use, though I found that adjusting the seatback tension was a tedious affair. I had to turn and turn and turn the knob before I noticed any difference in the tension of the backrest.

Odinlake Ergo Plus 743 review: Verdict

If you’re looking for an all-mesh office chair with good lumbar support and a headrest, the Odinlake Ergo Plus 743 should be on your shortlist. At $799, it’s not cheap, but it is less expensive than the X-Chair X2, and can support more weight — 350 pounds to the X-Chair’s 250. However, I wasn’t as big a fan of the material of the Odinlake’s seat, as it “grabbed” my pants more than other chairs I’ve tested. Other than that, though, I found it very comfortable, solidly built, and easily adjustable.