I review laptops for a living, and these are the 5 back to school laptop accessories I'd take

I've been writing about laptops for about 15 years now, but long before I was covering them for a living, I was using them for schoolwork.

It's funny to look back now on my days away at school because I've learned so much about laptops in the years since. Nowadays I'd seriously prioritize battery life and portability when shopping for a student laptop (which is why I'd buy these 3 laptops for gong back to school), but back in the day all I cared about was power.

That's how I ended up taking a gaming laptop to journalism school, where it basically sat on my desk all day because there was no way I was lugging that big, heavy beast to class. And when I finally did get home and crack it open, well, I'd do my schoolwork of course — and then stay up late playing the best PC games I could run on it.

At the time I didn't know a thing about ergonomics, but now I'm on the other side of 40 and I wish I hadn't spent so much of my life hunched over a laptop screen. Because while these pint-sized PCs make it easy to be productive no matter where you are, they aren't exactly easy on your back, neck, shoulders and wrists.

So if you're taking a laptop to school (or even just the coffee shop) this season, I have some hard-won tips on what accessories to take with you that can help minimize your pain — and maximize your comfort and productivity.

A great laptop stand

They can look a little silly, but a good portable laptop stand will save your neck and shoulders by raising the laptop up to your eye level. (Image credit: Future)

When I was a kid I don't think I even knew about laptop stands, but now that I write about PCs for a living they're my #1 recommended accessory for laptop workers.

The reason is simple, and obvious when you start using one: a good laptop stand will seriously cut down on your discomfort by raising the display closer to your eye level, so you don't have to crane your neck down to see what you're working on.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lamicall Adjustable Laptop Stand: $35.99 at Amazon This foldable aluminum Lamicall laptop stand fits laptops from 10-17 inches in size and has an adjustable riser so you can fine-tune its height. Plus, it comes in multiple colors and has cutouts that help vent heat if your laptop gets toasty.

There are literally hundreds of options out there to choose from, too, at prices ranging from $10-$100. It can be a little tricky to find a good one, so I recommend you skim our guide to the best laptop stands on the market right now for some ideas.

If you'd just like a quick recommendation, check out the Lamicall laptop stand I linked above. It's the top laptop stand on our list because it's a foldable aluminum riser with adjustable height that accommodates laptops of all sizes (up to 17.3 inches) and has built-in vents for when things heat up.

A comfy keyboard

(Image credit: Future)

If you're regularly using a laptop stand I highly recommend you also invest in a good ergonomic keyboard that you find comfortable to use, because it's no fun having to hold your arms up like a T-rex in order to type on your laptop keyboard.

Now I've put a picture of the ZSA Moonlander up above because it's my current favorite keyboard, but that doesn't mean you have to buy a funky split keyboard if you don't want to. I prefer split keyboards because they're more ergonomic and let me position each half exactly where it will be most comfy to type on, but they're often a bit pricier than regular keyboards.

Keychron V10 Max Ergonomic Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: was $129.99 now $123.49 at Amazon This wireless ergonomic mechanical keyboard from Keychron can connect to multiple devices via either Bluetooth 5.1 or the included 2.4Ghz wireless dongles (USB-A and USB-C). It also comes with a toggle switch that lets you easily switch layouts between Windows and macOS for maximum flexibility.

You can scope out our rundown of the best keyboards and the best wireless keyboards for ideas, or I've put a link to our pick for the best ergonomic wireless keyboard in the box above for easy access.

One key detail to consider if you're planning on working on the go is portability. Some keyboards come with carrying cases, so look for those if you don't want to deal with the hassle of throwing a full keyboard directly into your backpack. If the keyboard you choose doesn't come with one, you can buy all sorts of keyboard cases and covers on Amazon.

An ergonomic mouse

(Image credit: Future)

You saw this one coming, right?

If you're regularly using your laptop on a stand it's going to be uncomfortable and less than ergonomic to keep raising your arm in order to use the touchpad. Save yourself the pain and hassle by investing in a good mouse you like to use you with your laptop.

Contour Unimouse: $99.99 at Amazon I like Contour's Unimouse because it's an adjustable ergonomic wireless mouse that you physically fold from a 35° angle to a 70° angle just by pushing on it. This allows you to customize the shape for your comfort, and it just so happens to make it pretty easy to pack too.

I highly recommend you consider a mouse with a comfortable, ergonomic design, even if it costs a bit more than the cheap Bluetooth mice you can get anywhere. I say that as someone who's been using a mouse almost daily for 25 years and has the hand and wrist pain to prove it.

Unfortunately it's not exactly easy to try a number of different mice before you buy, so I suggest you take a look at our guides to the best mouse and best wireless mouse for some guidance as well as our hands-on reviews of what each one feels like to use.

Personally I prefer the Contour Unimouse because it's wireless and adjustable, so I can fine-tune the curve of the chassis until it feels comfortable under my hand.

A good portable power bank

(Image credit: Future)

As one of the laptop experts here at Tom's Guide I have the luxury of working outdoors or on the go, and I absolutely hate to run out of power in the middle of a project.

That's why I recommend you invest in a good portable power bank as part of your back-to-school shopping. While these are typically recommended for recharging smartphones and tablets, many modern laptops can charge via USB-C and thus pull juice from a power bank in a pinch.

Anker Zolo power bank (10,000 mAh): $25.99 at Amazon This portable power bank from Anker comes with a built-in USB-C charging cable that folds over into a little carrying handle when not in use. With a 10,000 mAh capacity and USB-A and USB-C charging ports (so you can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously), this is a versatile and handy charger that can recharge your phone, tablet and (if it charges via USB-C) your laptop.

You can run through our list of the best power banks for some ideas and tips on what to look for, and I think the Anker Zolo model I've linked above is pretty useful for the price.

While I doubt a charger like this could give you a full recharge of your MacBook, it's more than capable of giving you enough juice to get through a long class or a marathon study session.

A reliable external storage drive

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you're taking a laptop to school it's probably your main PC and perhaps the only PC you'll be using for the next four years, so you want to keep it ready for action.

One of the ways I recommend you get your laptop ready to go back to school is to free up space on the hard drive, and one of the most guilt-free ways to do that is to offload your old files to an external storage drive.

SanDisk Creator flash drive (1 TB): was $119.99 now $91.99 at Amazon This model of the SanDisk Creator external storage drive squeezes 1TB of storage into a thumb-sized drive that hits a nice sweet spot in terms of price to storage capacity. If you need more or less you can pay more (or less) to get the same model in a different capacity.

So I recommend you pick up a conveniently sized portable storage drive so you can back up your schoolwork and offload stuff you don't want to lose but also don't want taking up space on your laptop.

As you might expect we maintain a regularly-updated list of the best external hard drives based on our hands-on testing and reviews, so you can skim that for some suggestions as well as breakdowns of key considerations like price per gigabyte. I've also put a quick link to our top recommendation, the SanDisk Creator, up above for easy access.

I almost always travel with all of these accessories when I'm working on the road, and I certainly could have used them back when I was in school.

Don't be like me and take a laptop to school that you barely use. A simple stand with accessories can make using your laptop loads more comfortable, and a good portable charger and storage drive will get you out of a lot of jams down the road!