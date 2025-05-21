Hurry! Epic Steelcase sale knocks up to 25% off ahead of Memorial Day
Shop our favorite standing desks and office chairs
The weekend is right around the corner and there are hundreds of Memorial Day sales to choose from right now. However, one of my favorite deals right now slashes the price on some of the best office chairs and standing desks we've tested.
Through May 29, Steelcase is taking up to 25% off its ergonomic chairs and adjustable desks. It's the biggest Steelcase sale I've seen all year with generous discounts sitewide. For example, the Sit-to-Stand Desk is on sale from $467. I've been using my Steelcase Sit-to-Stand Desk for eight months and I love its wide/sturdy workspace, quiet motor, and its sturdy design, which doesn't wobble when the desk is set to its highest level of 48.7 inches. It also looks great in just about any room.
Note: These are the starting prices and additional features/upholstery will increase the cost of your chair/desk.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Steelcase Memorial Day Sale
- Steelcase Series 2 Chair: was $910 now from $682 @ Steelcase
- Steelcase Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk: was $883 now from $794
- Steelcase Karman: was $1,297 now from $972
- Steelcase Gesture: was $1,455 now from $1,091
- Steelcase Leap: was $1,979 now from $1,484
Best Steelcase deals
The Series 2 is a highly adjustable task chair designed to fit the tightest budgets. It features back support, 4-dimensional arm support/ergonomics, recline adjustments, and more. Unlike the Series 1, the overall back width and height on the Series 2 is slightly larger.
I've been using the Steelcase Sit-to-Stand Desk for several months. It has a quiet motor, wide/sturdy workspace, and solid construction that doesn't wobble when the desk is set to its highest level of 48.7 inches. It's available in various finishes and in two different sizes.
The Steelcase Karman is unlike any chair we've tested. It's extremely light, remarkably comfortable, and offers excellent ergonomic support. In our Steelcase Karman review we said the Editor's Choice chair goes beyond what mesh office chairs offer thanks to Steelcase's proprietary Intermix textile which responds and adapts to your body's movements throughout the day.
The Steelcase Gesture features 360-degree arms, a contoured back, and multiple adjustments designed to shape your posture. The chair's 3D LiveBack design also mimics the spine's full range of motion providing additional support no matter how you move.
The Steelcase Leap is an excellent office chair with solid lower back support. In our Steelcase Leap review, we said the Editor's Choice chair is a great addition to any home office thanks to its excellent back support and wide range of colors.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.