Hurry! Epic Steelcase sale knocks up to 25% off ahead of Memorial Day

The weekend is right around the corner and there are hundreds of Memorial Day sales to choose from right now. However, one of my favorite deals right now slashes the price on some of the best office chairs and standing desks we've tested.

Through May 29, Steelcase is taking up to 25% off its ergonomic chairs and adjustable desks. It's the biggest Steelcase sale I've seen all year with generous discounts sitewide. For example, the Sit-to-Stand Desk is on sale from $467. I've been using my Steelcase Sit-to-Stand Desk for eight months and I love its wide/sturdy workspace, quiet motor, and its sturdy design, which doesn't wobble when the desk is set to its highest level of 48.7 inches. It also looks great in just about any room.

Note: These are the starting prices and additional features/upholstery will increase the cost of your chair/desk.

Best Steelcase deals

Steelcase Series 2 Chair: was $910 now $682 at Steelcase US The Series 2 is a highly adjustable task chair designed to fit the tightest budgets. It features back support, 4-dimensional arm support/ergonomics, recline adjustments, and more. Unlike the Series 1, the overall back width and height on the Series 2 is slightly larger.

Steelcase Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk: was $883 now $794 at Steelcase US I've been using the Steelcase Sit-to-Stand Desk for several months. It has a quiet motor, wide/sturdy workspace, and solid construction that doesn't wobble when the desk is set to its highest level of 48.7 inches. It's available in various finishes and in two different sizes.

Steelcase Karman: was $1,297 now $972 at Steelcase US The Steelcase Karman is unlike any chair we've tested. It's extremely light, remarkably comfortable, and offers excellent ergonomic support. In our Steelcase Karman review we said the Editor's Choice chair goes beyond what mesh office chairs offer thanks to Steelcase's proprietary Intermix textile which responds and adapts to your body's movements throughout the day.

Steelcase Gesture: was $1,455 now $1,091 at Steelcase US The Steelcase Gesture features 360-degree arms, a contoured back, and multiple adjustments designed to shape your posture. The chair's 3D LiveBack design also mimics the spine's full range of motion providing additional support no matter how you move.