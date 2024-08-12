Office chair vs gaming chair: Which is better for your home office?

If you're looking for a new chair to work or game in and wondering whether one of the best office chairs or one of the best gaming chairs will be best suited to your needs, you're asking the right questions.

Both types of chairs have unique features that make them stand out for certain users, and we're here to dissect them to give you a better idea of what to look for when shopping for your next seat.

Office chair vs gaming chair: Style

One of the defining differences between gaming and office chairs is style and design. These two chair types are, in part, designed to fit visually into specific types of spaces. Each has its own pros and cons in this regard, and which you prefer will clearly come down to what kind of room theme you're seeking to establish and whether or not that aesthetic will be amplified or subdued with a chair.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Gaming chairs are usually more aggressively-styled with wide bucket seats, tall backrests, and various unique colorways and accents in stitching. They're also often very brand-focused, showcasing large logos and other branding across the backrest, head pillows, and beyond. In other words, they're meant to be admired for their looks as much as their features, which is why many brands even go so far as to feature brightly-colored gaming or anime-themed chairs decked out with popular characters and iconic imagery.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Meanwhile, traditional office chairs tend to be unassuming and simple with a focus on blending into workstations or office spaces. While you may occasionally come across a uniquely vibrant office chair, most will come in muted colors like black, white, gray, or brown and may feature chrome bases and accents to drive home the chair's professional vibe. Additionally, unlike the wide and firm backrests common on gaming chairs, office chairs will most often feature cushioned or mesh backrests created with comfort and ergonomics in mind — but more on that later.

Office chair vs gaming chair: Features

Both modern office and gaming chairs have plenty of customizability. You'll find that either option grants you obvious benefits like the ability to recline or adjust seat height, and it's not uncommon for both to have adjustable lumbar support. However, these chair types often differ in the extent in which certain features are highlighted.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Gaming chairs usually go big on features that give gamers more freedom to move around and adjust the way they play. Wide bucket seat pans and tall backrests allow for big and tall players to feel less cramped, while highly adjustable 4D armrests allow users to move the armrests up, down, back, forward, and even in or out. Most gaming chairs also come with head pillows situated at the top of the backrest for gamers who spend a lot of time leaning back while they're playing.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the other hand, office chairs have made a lot of progress in this realm in recent years. It's becoming more and more common to find office chairs sporting 4D armrests like their gaming chair cousins, for instance. More importantly, though, office chairs are almost always better for upright work-focused seating, with many allowing you to adjust the seat pan depth for more comfortable leg positioning. This ensures that every user can find a setting that fits them, compared to the rigid bucket seats of a gaming chair that can sometimes cause leg fatigue or pain, after prolonged periods of sitting.

Office chair vs gaming chair: Ergonomics

Ergonomics is a major point to consider when seeking a gaming chair, so it's important to know how gaming chairs and office chairs differ from one another in this regard. While both categories have chairs that offer better or worse ergonomics, there are a handful of key things to know when looking for your next chair.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A lot of companies promise their gaming chairs are ergonomic, but the extent in which this is true varies from chair to chair. The long and wide bucket seats coupled with inflexible, flat backrests make gaming chairs have to design workarounds for their ergonomics, such as included lumbar pillows that can be finicky or uncomfortable for folks of certain heights. That being said, the flatter backrest and head pillows can certainly be a boon for those looking to recline fairly far back while gaming, so that's something to keep in mind.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Office chairs are almost universally more ergonomic, particularly for those looking to sit upright while working or gaming. An office chair with the aforementioned ability to adjust the seat pan depth can help align your legs to ensure you avoid discomfort, and most office chairs feature better built-in lumbar support that is designed to support people of various heights in that upright position without the need for much, if any, manual adjustment.

Office chair vs gaming chair: Value

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When it comes to price and durability, there's a clear winner in this battle: Office chairs. While both premium gaming and office chairs in the $500+ range are likely to perform well and last for 5-10 years when maintained properly, the budget space is a much different story. You can find many excellent office chairs between $100-$300 that provide killer ergonomics and functionality, while gaming chairs in that same price range generally have poor cushions that become flat quickly and limited ergonomic-based adjustability, leaving you with a chair that may need to be replaced in as soon as a year.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While gaming chairs no doubt receive a wealth of better ergonomics, comfort, and features in the $500-$800 range, office chairs at a lower price point are still likely to hold up better over a decade without stretching your wallet so much. In other words, unless you're all-in on the visual flair of gaming chairs, office chairs will almost always be a better long-term investment.

Office chair vs gaming chair: Verdict

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There's no such thing as a singular best chair for everyone. Gaming chairs offer cool designs, nifty gamer-focused features, and sometimes even do a solid job with ergonomics. Office chairs maintain a professional vibe with subtle styling, (usually) provide better ergonomics, and are likely to be more affordable and long-lasting. At the end of the day, the best chair for you is the one that grants you the most comfort for your body type and sitting position, so our recommendation is to try as many as you can, thoroughly research models you're considering, and always aim for ergonomics over style.