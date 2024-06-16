Gaming chairs are becoming office chairs — 3 reasons why that’s good news

Unlike with console gamers, PC gamers prefer to spend time at their desks instead of sitting in front of the TV. There are plenty of perks to gaming at your desk but at the end of the day, you’re still going to need somewhere to sit.

Though it’s not nearly as heated of a debate as console vs PC, choosing between one of the best gaming chairs and one of the best office chairs can often be that final hurdle to overcome when putting together the perfect battlestation to house one of the best gaming PCs.

While office chairs tend to blend into their environment better, gaming chairs are known for being a bit more garish. Sure, you can buy an all-black gaming chair but you can also get one in black and red or another color combo to match your PC, desk and the rest of your accessories.

If PC gaming is the main thing you want to do at your desk though, you now have another option: getting a gaming chair with an office chair aesthetic. While the Razer Fujin Pro started this trend to the best of my knowledge, we’re now seeing other companies follow suit.

In fact at Computex this year, I saw two similarly designed chairs out on the show floor. The first was the Argo One from Cougar and the second was an unreleased gaming chair with an office chair-style design from AndaSeat.

It’s clear this trend is catching on and we’ll likely see even more chairs with an office chair-style look and gaming chair features built in. If you’re on the fence when it comes to choosing your next chair for your own battlestation, here’s why you might want to consider a chair like this instead of going with your standard, run of the mill gaming chair.

Better ergonomics

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’ve shopped for a gaming chair before, you’ve likely noticed that many of them feature stiff backs and padded seats. This definitely makes for a comfortable chair that you can sit in for long periods of time, but it's not necessarily the ideal ergonomic setup for everyone. But since these chairs are built for leisure, ergonomics isn’t their main draw.

With office chairs though, things are a bit different. Hopefully, you work for longer than you game which is why these chairs are designed with ergonomics in mind first and foremost. You want a chair that you’ll be able to use throughout your work day without getting up feeling tired and worn out by the end of it.

Office chair makers have also begun designing their backrests a bit differently. For instance, with the Steelcase Karman and some newer chairs, the backrest will respond to even your micro movements as you shift your body throughout the day.

Improved airflow

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One thing you won’t find on a traditional gaming chair is mesh. Mesh has become an increasingly popular material to use in office chairs as it not only makes them lighter, it also allows for more airflow.

All-mesh office chairs like the X-Chair X2 , the OdinLake Ergo Butterfly 753 , the SIHOO Doro S300 and of course everyone’s favorite, the Herman Miller Aeron , help keep you cool while working but they have another benefit too: they’re very easy to clean. With these types of chairs, you can just wipe them down with a slightly damp cloth.

Another interesting thing about all-mesh office chairs is that because they have mesh seats, it almost feels like you’re floating when sitting in one. However, just like with a mesh backrest, they have a bit of give and are able to accommodate your body as you shift about in your seat.

More timeless designs

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Just like with all things, you can grow out of playing video games.

For instance, let’s say you started coding to come up with mods for your favorite game and then get a job working as a developer at a software company that doesn’t make games. In that case, you might want a more professional looking chair. If you went with a standard gaming chair the first time around, you’d likely have to get rid of it and buy a brand new chair instead.

With a gaming chair with a more office-friendly design though, you get the best of both worlds. You have the comfort of a gaming chair with the more subdued look of an office chair. Plus, if you do want to sell it down the line, you won’t just be limited to gamers and will likely have an easier time finding someone to take it off your hands.

The choice is yours

Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of great gaming chairs out there. From the Secretlab Titan Evo to the Razer Iskur V2 to the AndaSeat Kasier 3 , you could get any one of these chairs and be completely satisfied with your purchase. And if you are building a battlestation that will only serve as your gaming escape after a long day at the office, a gaming chair might be the better choice.

However, if you’re after a single chair that truly does it all, a gaming chair with a more office chair-style aesthetic might be the wiser decision. Regardless of which route you end up going, it’s great that gamers and those who work from home now have more options to choose from.

We’ve seen a few of these hybrid gaming/office chairs so far, but I expect there will be even more to come.