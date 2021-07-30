Herman Miller Aeron chair review

If your budget can afford it, the Herman Miller Aeron is the best office chair around.

Herman Miller Aeron: Specs Size: 41 x 27 x 17 inches

Seat height: 16-20.5 inches

Max weight: 350 pounds

Warranty: 12 years

The Herman Miller Aeron is the ultimate status symbol for C-suites. But what is it about this chair that makes it so desirable? There has to be something to justify its $1,000-plus price tag, right?

I used the Aeron for a few weeks to see if it was truly deserving of a spot on our list of the best office chairs . Read the rest of this Herman Miller Aeron review for the details, but here’s the TL;DR version: You can bet your ass this is one of the most comfortable office chairs around.

Herman Miller Aeron review: Design

Because of its mesh construction, the Aeron’s seat is cantilevered over the base, which gives the chair a just-futuristic-enough look. However, it doesn’t look like you’re about to sit down and start up a round of Battlefield 2042.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

Like most office chairs, the Aeron rests on a swivel base with five casters, which were smooth enough that my two-year-old could easily push me around. Unlike the larger X-Chair 2, the Aeron does not have a headrest (nor the X-Chair’s optional heating and massage pad).

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

A lumbar support mechanism rests along the back. While you can’t adjust the mechanism's height, you can adjust its depth.

Herman Miller Aeron review: Price and configuration

The Aeron is available in three sizes: small, medium, and large. A company representative said that medium (size B) was the most popular. When ordering your chair through Herman Miller’s site, you can also select the type of back support you want, whether you want the arms to be adjustable, the caster type and more. A black frame and base is standard, but you can opt for a blinged-out chrome-and-silver finish.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

A medium-size chair with a standard tilt, stationary arms, and carpet casters will set you back $1,090. If you want lumbar support and adjustable arms, the price goes up quickly. A fully tricked-out model costs $1,895. At least shipping is free.

Unlike less expensive office chairs, the Aeron comes fully assembled. All you have to do is wheel it out of the box, and you’re good to go.

Herman Miller Aeron review: Comfort and adjustability

You don’t so much sit on the Aeron chair as it caresses you. Like the X-Chair, the Aeron has a mesh seat that conforms to your bottom, which is much more comfortable than any padded seat.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

You can adjust the armrests’ height and how forward they are in relation to the back of the seat. However, you can’t adjust how far out they sit from the seat. Unlike the X-Chair, you can’t raise the seat back, nor can you slide the seat forward.

It didn’t matter; the Aeron was super-comfortable from the moment I first sat in it. With most other office chairs I’ve tested, there was some amount of fidgeting and adjusting before I felt it was dialed in. The Aeron just felt right from the start.

Herman Miller Aeron review: Verdict

For most of us, the $1,000+ Herman Miller Aeron will be an indulgence, especially when a $300 chair like the Branch Ergonomic Office chair will more than suffice — and be far easier on your wallet. Yet there’s no denying the comfort afforded by the Aeron, which simply can’t be beat. I especially liked its mesh seat, which felt like a hammock on my hindquarters as I labored over endless spreadsheets. If you can’t afford the Aeron's price tag, my advice is to look for office liquidation sales or other deals. Your butt will thank you for it.