Don’t sit on this deal! The best office chair we've tested is 20% off now for the final day of Prime Day

Welcome, one and all, to the final day of this year's Amazon Prime Day sales! There's no time to waste as once these deals are gone, they are gone, and who knows when we'll see them next? I have a couple questions for you: do you sometimes work from home? Me too. And do you sit in a chair for 8+ hours a day? Me too!

You need to look after your back and posture when you're sitting at a desk for hours and hours, so I've found a great deal on an office chair for you. Right now the Branch Verve is just just $519 at Amazon. That's a 20% discount on the chair that we've dubbed as the 'Best Office Chair Overall'!

SAVE $130! Branch Verve: was $649 now $519 at Amazon Save $130 on one of the best office chairs we've tested. It's available in five colors but we love the orange the most. The chair is designed to help keep you in an upright position while working comfortably for long hours at a time. Its 3D knit backrest helps keep you cool while its nylon casters prevent your hardwood floors from getting scratched.

Like I said, the Branch Verve sits at the top of our best office chairs buying guide, and in our Branch Verve review, we awarded it 4.5 stars and the coveted Editor's Choice award. Its unique design combines style with comfort.

It's highly ergonomic as it features adjustable lumbar support. The padded armrests also sink in slightly during use, making them very comfortable to rest your forearms on.

We also love the unique 3D knit on the backrest which not only sets the Verve apart from its competition, but it's also breathable to help keep you cool. I don't know about you but I love that because I hate having a sweaty back when I'm working.

The chair features six adjustment points to tailor it to your specific body type too, and it can accommodate up to. 275 pounds.

If you're on the hunt for an office chair that has all other beats, I wouldn't sit on this deal (pun very much intended). You can grab the Branch Verve for just $519 at Amazon right now and save $130...

