ErgoTune Supreme V3 chair review

Boasting a wealth of customisation settings and an affordable price point, ErgoTune's Supreme V3 chair is easy to recommend for any home office. We found the chair to offer exceptional lumbar support, however, some may find its adherence to perfect posture a little aggressive.

ErgoTune Supreme V3: Specs Box size: 72 x 80 x 45cm

Seat height: 48-57cm

Max weight: <130kg

Warranty: 12 years

Although a relatively young brand, ErgoTune and its parent company NorthDay have quickly made names for themselves in the office chair arena thanks to their eagerness to improve upon their previous products.

In the case of ErgoTune's Supreme line of chairs, the Singapore-based manufacturer has paid close attention to user feedback, resulting in its most refined chair to date with the ErgoTune Supreme V3.

While the Supreme V3's price point places it squarely in mid-range territory, the chair actually offers a comparable feature set to the most premium option in our best office chairs roundup, the Herman Miller Aeron — it even goes a step further by including a fully adjustable headrest!

But how does it fair when it comes to comfort and ergonomics? Over a period of several weeks, I've been using ErgoTune's third iteration of the Supreme chair in my home office, and while it took a little time to adjust to its rigidity, it's certainly improved my posture. It's simply impossible to slouch in this thing.

To make a long story short, ErgoTune's Supreme V3 is easily the highest quality mesh chair we've tested at this price point. Whether it's right for you will ultimately depend on your tolerance for its strong lumbar support.

ErgoTune Supreme V3 review: Price and configuration

Australia is the first territory which ErgoTune has expanded into outside of its home country of Singapore, with more Western territories set to follow.

Priced at AU$749, the ErgoTune Supreme V3 is available in three height options: petite (140cm - 159cm), standard (160cm - 179cm) and tall (180 - 210cm). The seat itself is identical across each model, with height determined by the pneumatic stem that's included in the box (that's the compressed air-powered pole between the seat and base).

Refreshingly, the Supreme V3's price remains the same regardless of which height option you pick. It's also worth nothing that the chair comes with an astonishing 12-year warranty, which should provide buyers with additional confidence in their investment.

In terms of colour options, the ErgoTune Supreme V3 is available in Charcoal Black, Coral Red and Aqua Blue.

ErgoTune Supreme V3 review: Design

When it comes to styling, it's clear that the ErgoTune Supreme V3 has been designed with young professionals mind. It's got a classy appearance which makes it suitable for office environment, but is just snazzy enough to also work as a low-key gaming chair — particularly for those who opt for the Coral Red or Aqua Blue versions.

Thanks to its patented 'DuraWeave Hybrid Mesh' construction, the ErgoTune Supreme V3 is able to provide excellent tensile strength while maintaining breathability. As we touched on earlier, the seat itself sits atop an air-powered pneumatic stem which is connected to swivel base with five casters.

On top of the chair, you have a fully-adjustable headrest, which is somewhat of a luxury when it comes to mesh office chairs. In the lower back area, the Supreme V3 sports a protruding section for lumbar support.

And, regardless of which colour you go for, the chair features black armrests, a black base, and a set of black controls under the seat.

ErgoTune Supreme V3 review: Comfort and adjustability

Given the Supreme V3's mid-range price point, the amount of adjustability on offer is incredibly impressive. Pretty much every section of the chair can be callibrated to your exact requirements.

Under the seat, the Supreme V3 has rotating bars on either side. The one on your right provides you with four stages of recline resistance, while the one on the left lets you lock your recline setting in place.

Each bar also sports a lever, with the left one allowing you to slide the seat forward or back, and the right one letting you raise of lower the seat via the chair's pneumatic stem.

The included headrest can be adjusted three ways: it can be slid up and down depending on your height, tilted forward and back depending on the angle of your head, and also pushed forward back in terms of depth.

A button on top of the latter allows its depth setting to be locked in place, which is handy, however, the lack of a similar lock on the height slider is somewhat disappointing — I found that even the slightest pressure from my head would cause the headrest to slide down to its lowest setting almost every time.

Thankfully, every other adjustable part of the Supreme V3 is rock-solid, starting with the chair's armrests, which have not but one two pivot points. The first lets you set their angle, while the second allows you to move them either closer or further from your body.

The latter is especially appreciated, because it allows you rest your arms at the width that best suits your frame, rather than forcing you to sit with your elbows either too close to your body or too far out. On top of this, front facing buttons underneath each armrests allow them to be swiftly raised and lowered.

Of course, your overall comfort level with the Supreme V3 will surely be determined by your tolerance for its lumbar support, which does force you to sit upright with perfect posture.

Personally, I loved it, as it prevented me from slouching, which is something I always find myself doing in most other chairs. That said, some may find the Supreme V3's lumbar support a little too unforgiving. Thankfully, the lumbar section has its own rotating bar controls which let you loosen its tension somewhat.

ErgoTune Supreme V3 review: Verdict

ErgoTune's third iteration of its Supreme office chair line has seen a number of improvements across the board, particularly when it comes to adjustability. Though it sports a mid-range price, the Supreme V3 punches above its weight thanks to a wealth of customisation options. It isn't perfect — I would've greatly appreciated the ability to lock the headrest's height in place — but at only AU$749, the ErgoTune Supreme V3 is arguably the best mesh office chair in its price range.