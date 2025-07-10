Plastic cable ties are a staple in most homes, office and, well, just about everywhere. But when you're done with one, you have to cut it open and throw it away; feels wasteful, right?

That's why I'm here to tell you that you shouldn't pick up any more single-use plastic cable ties — because you can buy 120 reusable ones for just $5 at Amazon right now instead.

No, you're right, it's not the most exciting purchase you'll ever make, but it's less than a barista coffee and you'll be so pleased you jumped from single-use ties. During summer, wrap up charging cables for vacation packing, then use the same tie for Christmas lights a few months later!

Save 29% MVYC 120-pack reusable cable ties: was $7 now $5 at Amazon These reusable hook and loop ties are great for cable organization at home. Wrap up long power leads, take control of your cable drawer and hide away unsightly cords in the garden or at Christmas. They're discounted right now for Prime Day, great value and better for the planet than regular single-use plastic ties.

These reusable ones (often called hook and loop zip ties) are designed to be used hundreds of times, and because its simple to open them up, and you can use them on all sorts of items from wrapping cables to creating makeshift hanging loops.

It's one of those things you don't really think about, until one day, a reusable tie is staring you in the face and you wonder how you ever managed to think plastic disposable ones were a good idea in the first place.

For me, it was a few years ago when I got a new USB-C charging cable and it came pre-wrapped in a Velcro-like cable tie, like these. I would never have put a single-use cable tie on there, but the reusable one meant I could tidy it away with ease.

In the end, it's a cable tie, much like every other cable tie, but you can use them over and over again. Better for you, better for the planet, and they're just $5 right now. This isn't a life-changing product or a seismic shift.

But we can make small changes that gradually reduce our impact on the planet. Plastic cable ties often end up in landfill, where they can harm wildlife or shed microplastics into our waterways.

My other favorite sustainable switch is to get a reusable coffee cup. I've had one since 2017, and have at least one takeout coffee each day. So in that time, I've managed to save 2,500 single-use cups going to landfill, just from taking a cup out with me.

And, as luck would have it, my KeepCup 12oz Reusable Coffee Cup is down to just $23 on Amazon right now too. So, you can use Amazon Prime Day to your advantage and save dollars on sustainable products that'll make things better for us all in the long run.