I tried wearing my Apple Watch for hot yoga — here are my tips

Can you use an Apple Watch for hot yoga? If you do hot yoga — the version of yoga intensified by a heated and humid studio — you might be wondering if your Apple Watch is able to track your vinyasa.

A new hot yoga studio recently opened up near me, and I quickly became a regular, knowing the benefits yoga brings to my strength and mobility from the practices I do on Apple Fitness Plus or Fiture fitness mirror I recently reviewed. And while I always use my Apple Watch to track yoga workouts in my air-conditioned apartment, I wasn’t sure I could do the same in the hot yoga studio.

Although I know how to use the Apple Watch, I had to research the maximum temperature the smartwatch can withstand before becoming susceptible to damage. Luckily, Apple made it easy to find on this support page (opens in new tab):

Apple Watch is designed to work best in ambient temperatures between 32° to 95° F (0° and 35° C), and should be stored between ambient temperatures of -4° and 113° F (-20° and 45° C).

Is it safe to wear an Apple Watch in hot yoga?

(Image credit: Future)

Based on the “safe range” Apple provides, the optimal conditions for using the Apple Watch are between 32° to 95° F, though it can also withstand -4° to 113° F. Outside of this range, the Apple Watch’s battery or other components could deteriorate.

The hot yoga studio I’ve been attending, Doza Yoga (opens in new tab), told me the temperature of the studio for classes is 105° F. Poking around online for the temperature information of other hot yoga studios, I found between 97° F and 105° F to be the typical range. In the classes I’ve been in, the instructor may also open the door to the studio to welcome some cool air throughout the practice.

For the duration of a practice, it’s safe to wear an Apple Watch in hot yoga. I wouldn’t advise spending long periods of time in the studio’s sweltering heat, but for hour-long classes like the ones I do, you shouldn’t have a problem. Bonus points if you ask your studio about the temperature they set the thermostat to, because double-checking never hurt anyone.

You might also be wondering if the sweat from hot yoga could hurt your Apple Watch. All Apple Watch models apart from the first Apple Watch are water-resistant to 50 meters and can be used for shallow-water activities, such as swimming. Even if you’re drenched in sweat from practice — which is a given in hot yoga — your Apple Watch should hold up just fine.

Tips for wearing an Apple Watch in hot yoga

Whether you want to wear your Apple Watch to track hot yoga is up to you, but I thought I’d share some tips from my experience that might benefit yours.

Wear the right Apple Watch band: Considering the hot and sweaty conditions of hot yoga, I recommend wearing a sweat-resistant sport band during practice. As much as a milanese loop or leather strap looks nice, a silicone or rubber band is more ideal for activity. My personal pick for hot yoga (and most workouts, for that matter) is Apple’s Solo Loop, since it doesn't soak up sweat and is a breeze to clean after class. It also stays secure on my wrist, no matter the pose.

Check out all the best Apple Watch bands for sports to find one you like, if you don’t have one already. You can even match it to one of the best yoga mats — who said you can't sweat in style?

Change your display or notification settings: Despite the physical rigor of hot yoga, the studio is supposed to be a rather quiet, mindful place that lets you focus on your movements and breath. To both maintain your focus and be respectful to others in your practice, I recommend silencing your Apple Watch notifications and dimming your display brightness.

A distraction is the last thing I need when working on a balance pose, so I set my watch to Do Not Disturb before class. Besides, emails aren’t very namaste.

Drink lots of water: This one isn't so much a tip for wearing an Apple Watch during hot yoga, but important to practicing safely. Drink plenty of water ahead of class and you can also bring a water bottle inside the studio for sips between flows. If you struggle to stay hydrated like I do, try out an app called WaterMinder (opens in new tab). Based on your weight and activity levels, it’ll help you set and keep track of a daily water intake goal. It's one of the best Apple Watch ap ps I've been using lately, since it sends me a notification when I haven't logged a glass of water in a while.

If you found these tips for Apple Watch fitness tracking useful, check out our guides on how to stop your Apple Watch from cutting your run short and how to enable auto-pause for Apple Watch workouts. We also are always tracking the best Apple Watch deals and Apple Store coupons in case you’re looking to upgrade your smartwatch.