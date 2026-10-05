My wife keeps losing her earbuds, and these discounted AirPods Pro 3 should be much harder to lose — even if they aren't dirt cheap
AirPods Pro 3's features should make them harder to lose
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My wife is not very good at looking after her wireless earbuds, and there have been multiple instances of her losing stray buds while out in the world. They're quite compact buds too, which means connecting them with some sort of wire is completely out of the question. So what can we do, aside from replacing those buds every time she loses them?
Having seen that the Apple AirPods Pro 3 are discounted to $179 ahead of Prime Day, I'm wondering whether I should do something that seems totally illogical. Rather than continually buying cheap, semi-disposable wireless earbuds, the more expensive option might be more appropriate.
Yes, I know how that sounds, but hear me out.
Apple's most advanced AirPods come with all the features you'd expect, such as long battery life, improved ANC, AI-powered live translation, and a more comfortable fit than past AirPods. Not to mention the audio quality you've come to expect from Apple's premier wireless earbuds
The thing about my wife's earbuds is that they are cheap, easily replaceable, and lack any kind of advanced features. For general listening, they're pretty good for what they do. But the fact that she's lost one of her buds on at least three occasions means that she needs some buds with a little more vigor. Features that will either help her track down lost buds or stop her from losing them in the first place.
The main one is that AirPods Pro 3 have Apple's Find My support baked in. That means you can track down lost individual AirPods, even if they're outside of their charging case. Better still, the Precision Finding feature should help us track them down to a much narrower area than the regular Find My tracking.
Obviously, this isn't a foolproof system, and individual AirPods can still be lost and end up in an untrackable situation, but considering my wife always seems to lose her buds around home, it should increase the odds of being able to successfully track them down.
Likewise, she tends to lose her buds when taking them out to talk to people. The fact that a lot of her clothes don't have easily accessible pockets only makes matters worse. The solution? Don't take them out; use transparency mode instead. I know this is not exclusive to Apple's earbuds, but she is an iPhone user, so there are plenty of exclusive features she can take advantage of as well.
Those features include live translation (with Apple Intelligence), heart rate monitoring, improved active noise cancellation and water resistance, plus up to eight hours of battery life per charge with ANC switched on
Finally, I'm hoping that the fact AirPods are expensive means she will be a little more proactive about looking after them than she is with her current buds. You can't just buy another set of AirPods for $20 and lament your poor luck.
That said, if none of this works, at least AirPods Pro 3 have the stalks that can be tied together with some sort of wire or cable. At least that will stop them from getting separated.
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Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
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