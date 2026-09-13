I've reviewed 30+ earbuds but I still use 3-year-old AirPods Pro 2 — and I have zero plans to upgrade

Apple perfected wireless earbuds in 2022 with the AirPods Pro 2. I'll still die on the hill that they're the world's best earbuds. Phenomenal sound, near-perfect ANC, and a pretty universal fit equals a slam-dunk. What more can you possibly want?

Nothing. I don't want anything else. It's 2026, and I still use my 2023 USB-C AirPods Pro 2 every single day. I've reviewed over thirty pairs of earbuds — everything from the brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 5 True Wireless to the best bang-for-buck EarFun Air Pro 4+ — and yet, I can't quit my AirPods Pro 2.

But why? What kind of cosmic hold do these earbuds have over me — and can you even still buy them? Let's get into it.

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Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $263.85 now $249 at Amazon Evidently, you can still buy the AirPods Pro 2 on U.S. Amazon. This pair has the same dainty fit, perfect sound quality, and powerful ANC as you'd expect from any flagship earbuds — 4 years old or not.

What makes the AirPods Pro 2 so perfect?

I value three things above all else: sound quality, comfort, and convenience. The AirPods Pro 2 tick all those boxes for me.

Sound quality is my number one. The AirPods Pro 2 strike the balance between bass and detail perfectly. As I type this, I'm listening to the indie track "Boyface" by PVA. My AirPods handle the ethereal, echoey vocals and the discordant synths incredibly well, with no suppression of the percussion even in quiet periods.

The AirPods Pro 2 don't balk at heavier tracks, either. "Rusty Cage" by Soundgarden sounds propulsive, the fearless electric guitars, cymbals, and powerful vocals smashing together with zero reluctance. No wimpy, taciturn instruments here.

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Next, comfort. Now, I'll preface this by saying I have weirdly small ears. This will not apply to everyone. If you have normal-sized ear holes, you'll be fine with the majority of earbuds. But for other small-eared folk, the AirPods Pro 2 are your perfect earbuds. I can't even wear the AirPods Pro 3 — but I'll get into that a little later.

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Because the AirPods Pro 2 don't have the bump-out present in its successor, it's much more manageable for the cartilage-challenged amongst you. If you're struggling to find a pair of earbuds that don't hurt after a few hours, definitely try out the Pro 2.

Finally: convenience. This is one of the most important aspects of an earbud. In my opinion, you need something with wear detection and seamless multipoint connectivity as a bare minimum. I've tested many earbuds without wear detection, and while it's fair enough if the earbuds cost less than about $50, it's, admittedly, annoying.

Multipoint — specifically, multipoint so seamless you don't even notice it — is a non-negotiable. As I drift between my iPhone, MacBook, and iPad, I need my earbuds to follow along. And, as frustrating as it is, AirPods can do this best. They're literally designed for the Apple ecosystem, so, for me, they're best suited to my needs.

What do the AirPods Pro 2 do that other earbuds don't?

Sure, loads of other earbuds have excellent sound quality, comfort, and convenience. I've tested tons of earbuds I would recommend to anyone wholeheartedly.

In terms of sound quality, my favorites are: Sennheiser Momentum 5 True Wireless, Status Audio Pro X, EarFun Air Pro 4+, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and for the super-budget-conscious amongst you, CMF Buds 2 Pro. All these earbuds have clear, detailed, satisfying, and faithful sound quality. Some are bassier than others — Samsung — and some are more detailed — EarFun — but they all sound fantastic.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2nd Gen and Sony WF-1000XM6? Controversial, but honestly... take it or leave it. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro do what the QC Ultra do but better, and the AirPods Pro 2 do what the XM6s do but better.

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Comfort is, quite literally, not one-size-fits-all. Consequently, this isn't going to be an issue for many people. But even the best-sounding earbuds hurt my ears after a while: the Status Audio Pro X, the AKG Hybrid N5, the Sennheiser Momentum 5 True Wireless... the list goes on. Even the AirPods Pro 3.

Basically, if a pair of earbuds is too big, it doesn't matter how good they sound. They could sound like angels serenading me, but if they hurt, I'm not gonna wear them.

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Finally, convenience.

This is, unfortunately, a war only Apple can win.

As someone with an iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, and iPad, I'm so deep in the Apple ecosystem I couldn't claw myself out even if I wanted to. What do you mean, replace all my tech? Not possible. I have an entire lifetime of photos on iCloud. It's just not going to happen at this point.

But, even so, I can't get the AirPods Pro 3 — they hurt my ears. I'm stuck with the AirPods Pro 2 ... but I'm not mad about it at all. I love my Pro 2. They sound great, feel like I'm wearing nothing, and still get new features thanks to the H2 chip.

Obviously, I know the AirPods Pro 2 aren't the be-all and end-all. I know the battery life could be better. But, really, that's the only major negative. Sure, I have to charge them every other day at this point, but do I care? Not really. When I unplug my phone, I plug in my earbuds. It's really not that cumbersome.

I'm touching wood as I write this, but when my AirPods Pro 2 finally croak, I'm just going to buy another pair. You can still get them refurbished at BackMarket in the U.K. and on Amazon U.S., so that's me sorted for another three+ years.

What do you think? Have you got one pair of favorite earbuds you would never upgrade from? Or do you love trying out as many pairs as possible?

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