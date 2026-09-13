I’m a smartwatch reviewer: This is the new Apple Watch 12 feature I’m most excited for

If you’re like me and sometimes struggle to remember names and other small bits of information on the fly, despite your best attempts, this article is for you.

At best, this shortcoming can lead to awkwardness; at worst, utter embarrassment. But what if some magical bit of tech solved this issue once and for all? Enter: Apple’s new Live Rewind feature for the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4.

I’ve long dreamed of being important/wealthy enough to have a team of assistants that follow me around, whispering crucial details in my ear before I need them… like names of acquaintances. Unfortunately, rather than pursuing a career in politics or entertainment, my calling was journalism, an occupation where you’re very much your own assistant (and editor, photographer, etc.).

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No worries; Apple has my back. Here’s why I’m super-excited to try out the Live Rewind Audio Intelligence feature on the new Apple Watch 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4.

At last, a smartwatch feature for the short-term memory-challenged

(Image credit: Future)

The whole concept behind Live Rewind is to allow users to easily and discreetly relisten to short snippets of conversations they may have missed, immediately after-the-fact. When active, Live Rewind continuously records the past 15 seconds of ambient sound from your wrist.

When you want to rewind and listen in on something that was just said, you simply need to double-tap the digital crown and hold your smartwatch to your ear (or simply listen if you’re wearing paired Bluetooth headphones).

Not only do I see this feature being useful when meeting new people and trying to remember names, but also in the presence of fast-talking servers at restaurants, when asking for directions from strangers, or when trying to recall book/movie/TV recommendations from friends.

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How does Live Rewind actually work?

(Image credit: Apple)

How exactly does Live Rewind on the Apple Watch work? The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 sport an upgraded S11 processor, which unlocks the ability to continually buffer up to 15 seconds of audio capture, day and night.

In addition to being able to play back 15 seconds of audio at a moment’s notice, the feature can generate a transcription of the audio — something I appreciate as a visual learner — as well. Users can even save said transcription for later.

Privacy isn’t an afterthought

(Image credit: Future)

The idea of having your smartwatch continuously record your surroundings 24/7 might seem a bit unsettling, and frankly, it is. However, Cupertino has put several actions in place to guarantee the privacy of anyone recorded by the latest Audio Intelligence tools.

For starters, the latest Apple Watches don’t actually save any audio files, on the device or in the cloud. Every 15 seconds of buffered audio is continuously replaced by new audio. Furthermore, the feature never identifies individual speakers (for better or worse). Finally, all the data used for this feature is encrypted end-to-end.

So, what are your thoughts on Apple’s new Live Rewind feature for the Apple Watch 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4? Is this something you might benefit from? Do you have any hesitations? Let me know in the comments.

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