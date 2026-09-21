I added one kettlebell exercise to every workout for a month — and it quietly became my favorite move

As I've got older, I've swapped the trendy high-intensity workouts for functional movement that makes me and my body feel good. Think lots of simple compound exercises, repeated several times per week, alongside progressive overload to keep things challenging.

And one move I've been practicing during workouts this month is the kettlebell alternating bent-over row. A mouthful, I know. It works your back and biceps while recruiting your core muscles for stability. The bent-over position also activates your posterior chain, which basically refers to the muscles along the back of your body, plus your hips, using a hinge position.

What's more, we take the intensity up by exchanging the weight from side to side mid-air, which forces the body to stabilize and resist rotation. All in all, this kettlebell exercise packs a punch. Ready to learn it? Grab one of the best kettlebells, and let's get started.

Watch: Kettlebell row exchange

Resistance training is your anti-aging weapon for healthier joints and stronger muscles as you get older. Your back and biceps are recruited during pulling movements, and these muscles contribute to posture and injury prevention, so we want to keep them strong at any and every age.

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises.

How:

Stand with your feet roughly shoulder-width apart and a weight between your feet

Hinge forward at your hips and set your butt back, keeping a straight line from your head to your lower back, with your chest almost parallel to the ground

Grip the weight with one hand using a neutral hand position

Ensure your core is engaged before you begin the movement

Row the weight toward your back pocket, keeping your elbow close to your body and squeezing your back and biceps

Pause in the row position, then, as you lower the weight, let go and catch the bell with your opposite hand. Control the entire movement without rotating your body or dropping the weight

Move from side to side and complete 8-12 reps per arm for 3-4 sets.

What are the benefits?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As I mentioned, this move works various muscles in your back, the biceps and your core for anti-rotation and stability. Your lower back, hamstrings and hips are active in the bent-over position, and working against gravity this way teaches control and coordination between your muscle groups as you work unilaterally (one side at a time) to move the weight.

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Compound exercises that are both functional and progressive should be a top priority.

Firstly, compound exercises that are both functional and progressive should be a top priority. Rows are a perfect example of this, as you need the strength to pull during everyday life.

Resistance training can be done using your bodyweight and weights, but for this move you'll need some weight, even if it's a sandbag, rucksack filled with household items, or a water bottle. Aim for an intensity that feels close to failure, with the last few reps challenging to finish.

Motion is lotion, so keeping your body moving in ways that feel natural will help improve functional strength and mobility. That's why I like using the hinge position for rowing, because it's great for your lower-body mobility alongside strengthening your upper body.

Focus on the fullest range of movement by drawing your elbow back and really squeezing the working muscles at the top of each rep. Control is essential, and your best friend when you have to catch a heavy weight, so prioritize your form.

Engage your core by bracing your stomach and drawing your navel in, breathing expansively and exhaling as you resist the weight; this will protect your lower back and help you catch the weight with control without rotating your hips or chest.

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I've been adding this kettlebell exercise to my routine for around a month, and I've been able to go up twice with the load in that time. My back is feeling stronger, and I feel like my pull is already becoming more powerful.

I've also maximized time under tension during the eccentric contractions, which I highly recommend doing. If you're not sure what this means, try slowing down the lowering phase of the movement by exchanging the weight at the top of the rep or removing the "drop and catch."

You could also slow down the pull, which means maximizing the concentric contraction where the muscle shortens under tension.

Give it a try and let us know how you find it.

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